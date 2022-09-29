I learned a few things the other day that others may find interesting. There are two main reasons that former Governor Paul LePage is running for office again. Number one, the sign. Paul LePage was extremely proud of the sign that said “Open for Business” located along the highway near the southern border. It represented his business and jobs-friendly approach and desire for Maine people to have opportunities for success. He was mighty disappointed to have it taken down by Mills.

MAINE STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO