On the issues: House District 38 candidate Robyn Stanicki
Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate running for Maine State Legislature, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their position on issues important to the state. Candidates responding with their individual written answers will have their responses stored in the Pilot’s 2022 Election Resource Guide.
Prefer LePage any day, all day over Mills
I learned a few things the other day that others may find interesting. There are two main reasons that former Governor Paul LePage is running for office again. Number one, the sign. Paul LePage was extremely proud of the sign that said “Open for Business” located along the highway near the southern border. It represented his business and jobs-friendly approach and desire for Maine people to have opportunities for success. He was mighty disappointed to have it taken down by Mills.
Legal protections of low-income mortgages at risk with appeal pending
A solicitation of briefs from Maine’s highest court has legal aid providers worried that long-standing rulings protecting the poor from repeat foreclosure attempts could be upended amid the housing crisis. For 25 years, Maine’s legal precedent has barred lenders from suing borrowers multiple times for defaulted loans when they...
Oct. 1 update: Midcoast adds 27 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Maine Outdoor Film Festival at The Waldo on Sat. October 1st at 6:30pm
From mid-August to early October, the Maine Outdoor Film Festival travels the state for its Selects Tour to bring specially curated film programs to area residents. The Waldo will be hosting a two-hour screening of outdoor adventure and conservation films from all over the world AND Maine as we connect community and the outdoors through film. Presented by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust. Sponsored by Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, Midcoast Conservancy & Confluence Fishing.
