Brockport, NY

SUNY Brockport to host Courage Bowl this weekend

By George Gandy, Emma Colling
 4 days ago

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport held a luncheon on Thursday before preparing to host St. John Fisher University for the 17th Courage Bowl football game

The game — a fundraiser benefiting Camp Good Days — will give opportunities to campers diagnosed with cancer and wouldn’t normally be able to participate in a football game — by being honorary coaches.

Gary Mervis, the founder of Camp Good Days, explained the importance of the children being a part of the football team.

“We pick some kids from Camp Good Days to serve as honorary coaches so that on one day and one night, they get a chance to be part of a college football game,” Mervis said.

The Courage Bowl game will be held this upcoming Saturday.

Brockport shuts out Fisher 25-0 to win 5th straight Courage Bowl

Brockport, NY – The SUNY Brockport football team shutout St. John Fisher, 25-0, for its fifth consecutive win in the annual Courage Bowl. Brockport opens Empire 8 play with a strong showing, as the team’s record jumps to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the conference. Saturday night’s game on Bob Boozer Field saw Brockport Football […]
BROCKPORT, NY
