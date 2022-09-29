ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Set For Tennessee-Alabama

Tennessee’s week seven matchup with Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS broadcasting the game, the SEC announced Monday. The Third Saturday in October will mark Tennessee’s second time playing on the SEC on CBS game of the week after the Vols faced Florida in the same time spot.
Tennessee Cornerback Undergoes Season Ending Surgery

Tennessee cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing season ending surgery, Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel announced Monday. “Warren had surgery and will be out here the rest of the season,” Heupel said. Burrell suffered an upper body injury in overtime during...
Tennessee Road Favorites Against LSU

Tennessee opened as a four-point road favorite at LSU in the Vols’ SEC road opener Saturday according to CircaSports. The over/under for the game is set at 66.5. The week six matchup is Tennessee’s first trip to Baton Rouge since 2011 when the Vols lost in the infamous 13-men on the field game.
Tennessee ranked No. 8 in latest national polls

(WCYB) — The Tennessee Volunteers held firm at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Vols moved from No. 9 up to No. 8. Tennessee is ranked in the top-10 for consecutive weeks for the first time since 2016. After an...
Tennessee Offensive Line Target Sets Commitment Date

Tennessee offensive line target Vysen Lang will make his college commitment on Nov. 8, the Pike Road, Alabama native announced Saturday morning. Lang didn’t announce who he is choosing between but released a top six including Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas earlier in July. The massive offensive...
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
Former Tennessee trooper sentenced for assault reported missing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper who was in court for a sentencing hearing last week has been reported missing. The Columbia Police Department says Harvey Briggs, 54, was last seen Saturday in the Sunnyside area. Police say Briggs made "concerning statements" to his family prior to his leaving. They haven't heard from him since.
