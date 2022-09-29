Read full article on original website
Related
atozsports.com
How Brian Kelly might be setting LSU up for failure against Tennessee
The Tennessee Vols will travel to Baton Rouge this weekend to take on the LSU Tigers in a pivotal top 25 matchup. This will be the first meeting between Vols head coach Josh Heupel and Tigers head coach Brian Kelly. And based on what we heard Monday, Kelly might be...
rockytopinsider.com
Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Set For Tennessee-Alabama
Tennessee’s week seven matchup with Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET with CBS broadcasting the game, the SEC announced Monday. The Third Saturday in October will mark Tennessee’s second time playing on the SEC on CBS game of the week after the Vols faced Florida in the same time spot.
rockytopinsider.com
What Hendon Hooker and Company Need to Do Against LSU to Have Success
With a week of rest now behind them, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and the rest of the Vols’ offense are now preparing to take on No. 25 LSU this Saturday in Baton Rouge. While LSU doesn’t bring a world-beating defense to the table, the Tigers have been one of...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Cornerback Undergoes Season Ending Surgery
Tennessee cornerback Warren Burrell will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after undergoing season ending surgery, Vols’ head coach Josh Heupel announced Monday. “Warren had surgery and will be out here the rest of the season,” Heupel said. Burrell suffered an upper body injury in overtime during...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly speaks about early kickoff for Tennessee game: 'If you're not excited for that, I don't know what gets you going'
Brian Kelly said Tennessee is deserving of its ranking, which this week is No. 8 in the AP Top 25. The LSU coach believes it will still be a big game even though kickoff is set for 11 a.m. local time at Tiger Stadium. At his press conference on Monday,...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Road Favorites Against LSU
Tennessee opened as a four-point road favorite at LSU in the Vols’ SEC road opener Saturday according to CircaSports. The over/under for the game is set at 66.5. The week six matchup is Tennessee’s first trip to Baton Rouge since 2011 when the Vols lost in the infamous 13-men on the field game.
wcyb.com
Tennessee ranked No. 8 in latest national polls
(WCYB) — The Tennessee Volunteers held firm at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. In the AFCA Coaches Poll, the Vols moved from No. 9 up to No. 8. Tennessee is ranked in the top-10 for consecutive weeks for the first time since 2016. After an...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Offensive Line Target Sets Commitment Date
Tennessee offensive line target Vysen Lang will make his college commitment on Nov. 8, the Pike Road, Alabama native announced Saturday morning. Lang didn’t announce who he is choosing between but released a top six including Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee and Texas earlier in July. The massive offensive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
‘We never lost hope’ Family of TN man released by Venezuela head to Texas for reunion
Matthew Heath, a Marine Corp veteran has been released as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Venezuela.
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wgnsradio.com
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
‘Cannabis legalization is not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when’: Lawmakers talk future in Tennessee
Most Democrat lawmakers in Tennessee support cannabis legislation. Some republicans even support it, at least medically, but it’s never made it to the General Assembly for a vote.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Film industry ‘booming’ for Tennessee as movie shot in Knoxville premieres
The film and television industry continues to grow in Tennessee.
WSMV
Florida residents in Tennessee to escape storm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Many people who live in Florida are in Tennessee during Hurricane Ian. WSMV 4′s Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer’s daughter, Ali Spencer, is one of them. Ali lives in Naples but is home in Nashville this week. New videos Wednesday showed a transformer bursting into...
Charter school commission accused of 'enormous conflict of interest'
"An enormous conflict of interest from top to bottom." That's what one critic says about a state board with the power to overrule local school boards.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
fox17.com
Former Tennessee trooper sentenced for assault reported missing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) trooper who was in court for a sentencing hearing last week has been reported missing. The Columbia Police Department says Harvey Briggs, 54, was last seen Saturday in the Sunnyside area. Police say Briggs made "concerning statements" to his family prior to his leaving. They haven't heard from him since.
Comments / 1