South Korea's Naver to Buy U.S. E-Commerce Site Poshmark for $1.2 Billion

Naver will acquire Poshmark for $17.90 per share in an all-cash deal that will value the online retailer at roughly $1.2 billion, the companies said Monday. Poshmark shares popped in extended trading. South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring U.S. e-retailer Poshmark for roughly $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday....
Tesla Delivered 343,000 Vehicles in the Third Quarter of 2022

Tesla just reported third-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers for 2022. During this quarter in 2021, Elon Musk’s auto business reported deliveries of 241,300 electric cars. According to estimates compiled by FactSet-owned Street Account, analysts were expecting Tesla to report deliveries of 364,660 cars for the period ending September...
The Associated Press

Phantom Auto Acquires Voysys AB to Bolster Video Streaming Capabilities and Fuel Growth

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Phantom Auto, the leading provider of remote operation software, has acquired Voysys AB to accelerate adoption of Phantom’s award-winning remote operation platform. Phantom’s acquisition of the best-in-class video communication technology provider catalyzes its commercialization efforts to continue to provide top-tier customers in the logistics sector with human-centric technology, to combat the decades-long labor shortage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005108/en/ From left to right: Voysys Co-founders Jonathan Nilsson and Torkel Danielsson; Phantom Auto Co-founders Shai Magzimof and Elliot Katz (Photo: Business Wire)
Peloton Will Put Bikes in Every Hilton-Branded Hotel in the U.S.

Peloton will put bikes in all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S., the company announced Monday. The partnership with Hilton includes all 18 of the hospitality giant's hotel subsidiaries, including Hampton Inn and Doubletree. It's the latest in a broad effort to expand the consumer base under CEO Barry McCarthy.
