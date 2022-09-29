SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Phantom Auto, the leading provider of remote operation software, has acquired Voysys AB to accelerate adoption of Phantom’s award-winning remote operation platform. Phantom’s acquisition of the best-in-class video communication technology provider catalyzes its commercialization efforts to continue to provide top-tier customers in the logistics sector with human-centric technology, to combat the decades-long labor shortage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005108/en/ From left to right: Voysys Co-founders Jonathan Nilsson and Torkel Danielsson; Phantom Auto Co-founders Shai Magzimof and Elliot Katz (Photo: Business Wire)

