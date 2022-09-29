Read full article on original website
On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
There are few stories less tragic than that of Marilyn Monroe. Born in the city of Los Angeles, the actress was a product of an affair between her mother, Gladys Pearl Baker, and her co-worker Charles Stanley Gifford. Early in Marilyn’s childhood, her mother was committed to a mental hospital.
The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
Actor Jon Hamm reflected Friday on an awkward backstage encounter with the late Betty White. During an interview on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Hamm about a “Glee” parody that the two had filmed with the “Golden Girls” icon for the 2010 Emmys.
Nicolas Cage's son Weston Coppola made a rare outing this week. On Tuesday, September 27, the famous offspring was spotted running errands alongside a blonde female friend in downtown Los Angeles. Article continues below advertisement. In photos seen here, the private rocker wore a grey shirt and snakeskin pants paired...
Sacheen Littlefeather has spoken out about the response to her speech at the 1973 Oscars, a month after receiving an official apology from the Academy board.At the ceremony, held nearly 50 years ago, Littlefeather spoke in Marlon Brando’s place after he was named the winner of the Best Actor award for his work in The Godfather.However, the then-26-year-old actor and activist rejected the award on Brando’s behalf, and instead gave a speech that condemned Hollywood’s poor depiction of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place...
The former “Sexiest Man Alive” revealed his top Hollywood picks.
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
In the year prior to her death at age 53 on Aug. 14, Anne Heche had been writing a memoir called ‘Call Me Anne,’ which includes intimate details about her 1990’s romance with Ellen DeGeneres, 64. After meeting at a Vanity Fair Oscar party, the two women became one of the first openly gay couples in Hollywood. The Hollywood Reporter published excerpts from the book, and, among other claims, Anne wrote that she was “labeled outrageous” at the time because she “fell in love with a woman.”
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Graceland's secret staircase allowed Elvis Presley to move between the upstairs and downstairs areas of the home unseen by others.
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
In 2003, Jennifer Hudson rose to fame after entering the popular singing competition American Idol. Although Fantasia Barrino took home the coveted title that season, Jennifer’s career was just getting started. Following her time on Idol, Jennifer secured her first acting role as Effie White in the movie adaptation...
Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
Anna Nicole Smith's daughter is celebrating her Sweet 16! Dannielynn Birkhead is marking her milestone birthday on Wednesday and, together with dad Larry Birkhead, sharing exclusive details with Entertainment Tonight. Dannielynn is all smiles in a new photo snapped on her special day, wearing a tie-dye yellow oversized Kill Bill...
Since the early ‘50s, Dick Van Dyke knew that Hollywood was where he was destined to be. The legendary actor proved to be a man of many talents, singing, dancing and acting for more than 70 years. Keep scrolling for an update on where he is now. How Did...
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
