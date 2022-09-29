Read full article on original website
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night
RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
city-countyobserver.com
Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order declaring a disaster emergency for three Indiana counties
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today signed Executive Order 22-15 declaring a disaster emergency for Jefferson, Ohio, and Switzerland counties due to the Sept. 3 flooding event. “Hoosiers in southern Indiana are rebuilding their lives after significant damage occurred from flash floods,” said Gov. Holcomb. “By declaring a...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
Current Publishing
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
Qualifying Indiana Residents To Get Up To $400 In Relief Payments
Inflation in America is cooling down. Many retailers are trying to do their part by having sales and other price-cut programs. Receiving extra cash could also help residents feel more relieved.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana finishes sending out taxpayer refund checks
Indiana has finished sending out all taxpayer refund payments to eligible Hoosiers. If you filed an Indiana tax return last year, you’re supposed to receive direct deposits or a paper check that total $325, or $650 for joint filers. All those deposits and checks have now been sent out.
thebutlercollegian.com
Shein warehouse comes to Indiana
Shein offers employment opportunities to Hoosiers amidst company controversy. Photo courtesy of Indiana Business Journal. TESSA FACKRELL | STAFF REPORTER | tfackrell@butler.ed. Shein constructed a warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana this summer. The company already has plans to expand the new facility by another 50%, constructing a second, 550,000 square-foot warehouse. This is the only Shein warehouse in the Midwest, and one of two in the United States.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
WOWO News
Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
WHAS 11
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Man explains McDonald’s billboard on roof of his Taylor Street home
A home in the 2700 block has a big McDonald's billboard
WLWT 5
$2 million Powerball ticket sold in southern Indiana
Check your tickets! Indiana has some big Powerball winners from over the weekend. In the player above, attorney advises lottery winners what to do after they've won. According to Hoosier Lottery, five Powerball tickets worth between $50,000 and $2 million were sold on Saturday. One of those tickets was sold...
