Sioux City, IA

Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in the Capitol breach.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, was sentenced Thursday to 90 days of incarceration, 36 months of probation, and $500 restitution for parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building during the events of January 6, 2021.

Siouxland woman pleads guilty to death of over 1,000 livestock

Rader was arrested on Jan. 20 in Sioux City after an Omaha, Nebraska, FBI agent said the agency received a tip from a relative that Rader was involved in the breach of the Capitol.

Rader entered a plea agreement on May 23 where he would only be charged with the mentioned charge in exchange for the charge of knowingly entering a restricted building and two counts of knowingly entering a restricted building being dropped.

He pleaded guilty on June 7.

Comments / 2

Marlene Anne Kreutzian Levine
4d ago

since when is entering a public building and parading around an offence. Didn't have a permit? I remember the crowds banging on the doors of the chambers during the justice appointments. nothing there. torching buildings during the summer 2020. nothing.

Reply
3
KCAU 9 News

