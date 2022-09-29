Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Yellowstone, petrified watermelon, rock art: These 15,000-year-old rocks tell Idaho’s past
MELBA (Idaho Statesman) – As Nichole Schwend weaves through the basalt rocks that litter Celebration Park, she points to faint engravings on the dark desert rocks and asks visitors what they see. One carving near the Celebration Park Visitor’s Center looks like a circle with two rectangles on top...
eastidahonews.com
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Babysitters
Look, I get it - as a father of three who is always on the go, I can certainly vouch for parents when they say they need a break. Ultimately, if I want to have a date night with my wife, Bailey, we will have to arrange to have a babysitter watch our children. We have three little ones, ranging in age from a month old to an almost-5-year-old.
2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?
So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
KIVI-TV
New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents
BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities. Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled
Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho
The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project
The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]
Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it...
Idaho Billionaire Selflessly Sends Emergency Supplies to Florida
Frank VanderSloot is known as Idaho's wealthiest person, and along with that wealth, he has been known to give back to his local communities. However, the executive chairman of Melaleuca Corporation has organized an effort to help total strangers that live thousands of miles away. Frank VanderSloot Through The Years.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 373 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 373 new COVID-19 cases and 5 new deaths Friday. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 373 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure
Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
Local disabled man requesting that wheelchair users be allowed to participate in full Pocatello Marathon
POCATELLO — A disabled local veteran who about a decade ago fought for wheelchair users to be able to compete in the Pocatello Marathon is once again at odds with race organizers. Pocatello resident and wheelchair user Tom McCurdy recently visited with the Idaho State Journal to voice his frustrations regarding a recent decision by Pocatello Marathon committee members to not allow disabled individuals to participate in the full marathon race category. ...
eastidahonews.com
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Fish & Game Reminds Hunters to Keep a Clean Camp to Avoid Unwanted Encounters with Bears
BOISE - As hunters strap on their boots and head out into the woods this fall, the Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters to keep a clean camp to avoid attracting unwanted visitors, particularly bears. “I recently responded to an incident of a grizzly bear poking its nose around...
kmvt
Volunteers from Idaho making their way down to Florida to assist in Ian cleanup efforts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Numerous volunteers from the American Red Cross are assisting cleanup efforts in Florida from Hurricane Ian, including some from here in Idaho. The Red Cross has confirmed that three volunteers from Idaho either are or will be making the trip to Florida to assist...
