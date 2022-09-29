ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor

IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Babysitters

Look, I get it - as a father of three who is always on the go, I can certainly vouch for parents when they say they need a break. Ultimately, if I want to have a date night with my wife, Bailey, we will have to arrange to have a babysitter watch our children. We have three little ones, ranging in age from a month old to an almost-5-year-old.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

2 Biggest Complaints About Living in Utah, Do You Agree with Them?

So, apparently people are just up and leaving Utah and moving to Idaho instead (as well as other states). That probably doesn’t come as a surprise to you (or most Idahoans) because we’ve had such a massive influx of people. What’s really interesting, however, are the reasons WHY people might be deciding to leave Utah...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Minidoka County, ID
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
County
Elmore County, ID
KIVI-TV

New program at Idaho Department of Correction working to address impact of trauma on staff and residents

BOISE, Idaho — A new program at the Idaho Department of Corrections launched to address impacts of trauma on both staff and residents at the facilities. Officials with IDOC announced the pilot program will launch it's first phase of the trauma intervention program focusing on correctional staff. The program is funded through Gov. Brad Little's Leading Idaho plan, which directs $50 million to behavioral health resources statewide.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

The Cost of Electricity and Food is Going Much Higher in Idaho

The kook-a-loos plan to make hay while the sun shines. Check out this link from taxpayer-financed Oregon Public Broadcasting. Non-elected bureaucrats plan to accelerate efforts to rip out four dams on the lower Snake River. What's the rush? The big red wave is coming in November this year and again in 2024. Time is running out on the diabolical schemes of the American left.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project

The Idaho Transportation Department has been studying the feasibility and environmental affects of widening the stretch of highway 20 from Chester to the Junction with Highway 87 on the other side of Island Park. The city of Island Park has continuously raised concerns about project and the impact that it could have on the city. The post Govenor visits Island Park leading to a pause to an ITD future project appeared first on Local News 8.
ISLAND PARK, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beneficial Insect#Sightings#Pesticide#Hornets
KIDO Talk Radio

Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]

Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
RENO, NV
News Radio 1310 KLIX

BASE Jumper Rescued from Snake River Canyon

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to the Snake River Canyon Monday morning in Twin Falls to assist a BASE jumper that got hurt on landing. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, the Twin Falls Fire Department hiked down into the canyon below the Perrine Bridge to assist the a man who had hurt his leg. Deputies transported medics by boat up the river to help the patient who was then taken back by boat to an ambulance at Centennial Park and transported to the hospital.
TWIN FALLS, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
103.5 KISSFM

Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local disabled man requesting that wheelchair users be allowed to participate in full Pocatello Marathon

POCATELLO — A disabled local veteran who about a decade ago fought for wheelchair users to be able to compete in the Pocatello Marathon is once again at odds with race organizers. Pocatello resident and wheelchair user Tom McCurdy recently visited with the Idaho State Journal to voice his frustrations regarding a recent decision by Pocatello Marathon committee members to not allow disabled individuals to participate in the full marathon race category. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

State names 2023 Teacher of the Year

POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy