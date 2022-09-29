ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

fox5dc.com

Car with child inside stolen while mother delivered groceries: police

WASHINGTON - A Fairfax, Virginia woman and her young daughter were safely reunited shortly after police say thieves in D.C. stole the car the child was sitting in while the mother delivered groceries. Authorities say the stolen vehicle was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kenyon...
FAIRFAX, VA
DCist

D.C. Police Officers Placed On Leave For Seizing Guns From Suspects Without Arresting Them

Seven D.C. officers have been removed from the Metropolitan Police Department’s specialized crime-suppression team and placed on administrative leave or desk duty due to alleged misconduct, Chief Robert J. Contee III announced Friday evening. Contee says the department’s internal affairs investigators learned that the seven individuals, which include two sergeants, had stopped people at various times and seized their guns without arresting them or pursuing a warrant.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated

A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
WASHINGTON, DC
wvtf.org

Va. News: Gun laws and driver's licenses

Over the past two years several thousand Virginians have received non-binary driver's licenses. And the City of Winchester has seen parts of its gun ordinance suspended by a judge pending a lawsuit. Those have been among the most read stories during the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project's...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Two juveniles sought in car theft with child inside in Northwest DC: police

Story from WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington. Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Loudoun Co. substitute teacher charged with assault of student

A substitute teacher working in a Leesburg, Virginia, high school has been charged with assaulting a student. Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of assault and battery, Leesburg police said Monday. He was issued a summons on Sunday and released. The police said the...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

Man shoots himself in foot at gun show in Virginia, police say

CHANTILLY, Va. — A man is injured after accidentally shooting himself in the foot at the Nation's Gun Show Friday afternoon, authorities said. Around 3:47 p.m., troopers with the Virginia State Police heard a single gunshot at The Nation's Gun show inside the Dulles Expo Center, located at the 4320 Chantilly Shopper Center.
CHANTILLY, VA
DC News Now

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
NBC Washington

Man Dies After Shooting in Fairfax County Parking Lot

A man was shot and killed Sunday when someone opened fire into a car in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said. Officers responded to the shooting at Jeff Todd Way and St. Gregory's Lane before 8:20 a.m. Sunday. Fairfax County police said several people, including the victim, were sitting in a car in a parking lot when a man walked up to the car.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

