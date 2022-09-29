ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ideastream.org

Asian longhorned ticks spreading across Ohio, threaten livestock

They're tiny and brown, and they're crawling their way across Ohio. The Asian longhorned tick (ALHT) is an exotic species first reported on U.S. soil in 2017 and has since been found in at least 17 states. So far, they've been found in at least five Ohio counties, most recently...
ideastream.org

Group finds 'forever’ chemicals used thousands of times in Ohio oil and gas wells

A nonprofit research group has found the oil and gas industry in Ohio has used PFAS, known as “forever” chemicals, thousands of times since 2013. Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) released a report on Thursday and said that the state’s disclosure rules prevent the public from knowing how widely PFAS have been used.
ideastream.org

MetroHealth to open new behavioral health facility in Cleveland Heights

MetroHealth will open a new 112-bed inpatient behavioral health hospital in Cleveland Heights later this month. The $42 million facility located at 10 Severance Circle will provide treatment for an estimated 5,000 patients annually with mental illness, substance use disorder and other conditions, according to a hospital media release. “We...
ideastream.org

Ohio minimum wage set to jump above $10 in 2023

Ohio’s minimum wage will be $10.10 beginning January 1, 2023, which will be the largest increase to the state minimum wage since voters approved a formula that adjusts the hourly wage based on inflation. The state constitution requires Ohio to raise the minimum wage each year based on the...
ideastream.org

Summit County Juvenile Court pilot program is having a big impact on child welfare cases

A court in Summit County is more than a year into a pilot program that takes a wholistic approach to families dealing with the child welfare system. The Multidisciplinary Representation program started in Summit County Juvenile Court in February of last year. It pairs people dealing with the child welfare system with not only an experienced attorney but also a resource specialist and a parent advocate to help them get their life back on track. Judge Linda Tucci Teodosio said the program has one goal.
ideastream.org

The waters of the Mahoning River may be cleaner, but are they safe?

When Lauren Schroeder first came to Youngstown State University in 1968, there were no fish in the Mahoning River. Only pollution-tolerant organisms, such as worms, could live there. The mills used its water to cool their steel processes and then dumped it back into the river, along with truckloads of...
