If you are a Westmoreland County voter who uses the drop box at the courthouse to cast your ballot, you are out of luck. On Wednesday, a plan to provide that option again died. It wasn’t that it was voted down. Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher put it on the table. Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew declined to even consider it for a vote.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO