Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Volunteers beautify with blooms along the boulevard in Oakmont
A group of volunteers has major flower power in Oakmont. The Oakmont in Bloom committee from The Garden Club of Oakmont plants and maintains 27 flower beds, 12 hanging baskets, nine urns, three hay baskets and three planters along Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont. The boulevard project bloomed a decade...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 1, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Allegheny Valley School District plans brunch for seniors. Reservations are...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Youngwood man receives first Beck EMS & Fire scholarship
The Andrew Logan Beck EMS & Fire Scholarship Fund that was formed shortly after the 23-year-old Mt. Pleasant firefighter’s sudden death in January has awarded Nic Blahovec $1,000 towards his tuition in his paramedic program. “I am grateful for winning the scholarship,” Blahovec said. “It is an outstanding idea...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dollar General robbed in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood
A man robbed a Dollar General Monday night in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, police said. At around 9 p.m., the man walked into the East Warrington Avenue store with a gun and demanded money, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. No...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company hosts open house
Guests at Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company Station 1’s open house tended to be smiling, whether they were trying on firefighting gear, having a close-up look at equipment or enjoying free hot dogs. During their Oct. 2 visit, they also may have gained some insight as to the extent...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway graduate starts nonprofit to support families with medical bills
When Emaad Khan was 18, he had the idea to start Spread the Love Projects. Today, the 20-year-old Gateway High School graduate is the founder and president of the freshly launched organization. Spread the Love Projects is a nonprofit organization that helps to fund families struggling with pediatric medical bills....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 3, 2022: Burrell hands 1st loss to Freeport
Mikayla Coury scored the decisive goal, assisted by Lily Householder, to lead Burrell to a 1-0 victory over Freeport in Section 2-2A girls soccer Monday. It was the first loss of the season for the Yellowjackets (9-1, 6-1), who split the season series with the Bucs (9-2-2, 6-2-1). Ali Hughes recorded the shutout.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County senior spotlight: Mt. Pleasant’s Dylan Donitzen
The Mt. Pleasant boys soccer team got off to a solid start this season, going 5-4-1 overall with an even more impressive 5-1-1 section record. It was good enough to put the Vikings in the Section 3-2A title conversation, in second place behind Belle Vernon. Senior midfielder Dylan Donitzen is...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman addresses stroke recovery, defends record on crime at Pittsburgh rally
U.S. Senate candidate and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman rallied Saturday afternoon before hundreds of supporters in Pittsburgh’s Strip District despite a downpour as the remnants of tropical storm Ian passed through. In a 12-minute speech, Fetterman addressed his stroke recovery, saying it causes him at times to have auditory...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Washington County couple plead guilty to Capitol riot charges
A former Washington County couple who have since moved to North Carolina pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges stemming from their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 38, now of Conover, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy golfers dot WPIAL leaderboards
Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy have dominated play in Section 9-2A boys golf this season. The defending section champion Quakers were 10-0 in the section and overall as of Sept. 27. Sewickley, which lost to QV twice, was 10-2 in league action and 14-6 overall. Nine members of the two...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
George Guido: A star is born at Highlands
It was one spectacular night for Highlands junior Aaran Randolph, the area’s newest football standout. Randolph’s quick rise to prominence came from working out of the wildcat formation for the Golden Rams. He ran twice for 94 yards in the Sept. 23 game against Indiana. But in Friday’s...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg man sentenced in attempted carjacking case
A Leechburg man has been ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with an attempted carjacking last spring in Allegheny Township. Jeffrey Scott Nedley, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to charges in three cases including an April 22 incident near the Crossroads Motel on Route 356 in which police said he assaulted a man and demanded his vehicle’s keys.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Is this the right year to cut ballot drop boxes, Westmoreland County?
If you are a Westmoreland County voter who uses the drop box at the courthouse to cast your ballot, you are out of luck. On Wednesday, a plan to provide that option again died. It wasn’t that it was voted down. Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher put it on the table. Commissioners Sean Kertes and Doug Chew declined to even consider it for a vote.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hudson Card to Xavier Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU
AUSTIN, Texas — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 passing yards. Ewers had earned the starting job before the season and started the first two games before he was hurt.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford's Modern Piano under new ownership
Wexford’s Modern Piano store is entering a new chapter with the retirement of previous owners Dave and Cindy Byce. Cranberry couple Anthony and Tara Braun officially took ownership of the store in August — with Tara Braun as the majority partner. “It began with a push from my...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school athletes of the week: Week ending Oct. 2, 2022
Claim to fame: Fenton, a standout setter, led unbeaten Latrobe to wins over Armstrong, Indiana and Highlands. She had 42 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 win over Armstrong, added 45 assists and six kills in a 3-2 win over Indiana, and added 17 assists and five kills as the Wildcats defeated Highlands, 3-0.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mix of veterans, young players providing spark for Ligonier Valley volleyball
With just one senior on its roster, the Ligonier Valley girls volleyball team has been looking to its younger veterans for a spark this year. On a team with 21 girls, a total of 14 are either sophomores or freshmen, many with prior varsity experience. Outside hitter Rudy Wallace returns...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Let’s make Max an Animal Kingdom winner — and help fight a terrible feline disease
Everyone who works at Trib Total Media knows two facts about our President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto: she brings the snacks for every group meeting, and she is the devoted caretaker of six (yes, six) cats. One of those cats, Max, has done something amazing. Last year, he beat the...
Comments / 0