Westmoreland County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Volunteers beautify with blooms along the boulevard in Oakmont

A group of volunteers has major flower power in Oakmont. The Oakmont in Bloom committee from The Garden Club of Oakmont plants and maintains 27 flower beds, 12 hanging baskets, nine urns, three hay baskets and three planters along Allegheny River Boulevard in Oakmont. The boulevard project bloomed a decade...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 1, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Allegheny Valley School District plans brunch for seniors. Reservations are...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Youngwood man receives first Beck EMS & Fire scholarship

The Andrew Logan Beck EMS & Fire Scholarship Fund that was formed shortly after the 23-year-old Mt. Pleasant firefighter’s sudden death in January has awarded Nic Blahovec $1,000 towards his tuition in his paramedic program. “I am grateful for winning the scholarship,” Blahovec said. “It is an outstanding idea...
YOUNGWOOD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dollar General robbed in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood

A man robbed a Dollar General Monday night in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood, police said. At around 9 p.m., the man walked into the East Warrington Avenue store with a gun and demanded money, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. He left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. No...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company hosts open house

Guests at Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company Station 1’s open house tended to be smiling, whether they were trying on firefighting gear, having a close-up look at equipment or enjoying free hot dogs. During their Oct. 2 visit, they also may have gained some insight as to the extent...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway graduate starts nonprofit to support families with medical bills

When Emaad Khan was 18, he had the idea to start Spread the Love Projects. Today, the 20-year-old Gateway High School graduate is the founder and president of the freshly launched organization. Spread the Love Projects is a nonprofit organization that helps to fund families struggling with pediatric medical bills....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 3, 2022: Burrell hands 1st loss to Freeport

Mikayla Coury scored the decisive goal, assisted by Lily Householder, to lead Burrell to a 1-0 victory over Freeport in Section 2-2A girls soccer Monday. It was the first loss of the season for the Yellowjackets (9-1, 6-1), who split the season series with the Bucs (9-2-2, 6-2-1). Ali Hughes recorded the shutout.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
Person
John Pallone
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Former Washington County couple plead guilty to Capitol riot charges

A former Washington County couple who have since moved to North Carolina pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges stemming from their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Dale Jeremiah Shalvey, 38, now of Conover, North Carolina, pleaded guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley, Sewickley Academy golfers dot WPIAL leaderboards

Quaker Valley and Sewickley Academy have dominated play in Section 9-2A boys golf this season. The defending section champion Quakers were 10-0 in the section and overall as of Sept. 27. Sewickley, which lost to QV twice, was 10-2 in league action and 14-6 overall. Nine members of the two...
SEWICKLEY, PA
#Absenteeism#Laurels Lances#The School Board
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

George Guido: A star is born at Highlands

It was one spectacular night for Highlands junior Aaran Randolph, the area’s newest football standout. Randolph’s quick rise to prominence came from working out of the wildcat formation for the Golden Rams. He ran twice for 94 yards in the Sept. 23 game against Indiana. But in Friday’s...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Leechburg man sentenced in attempted carjacking case

A Leechburg man has been ordered to serve up to 23 months in jail in connection with an attempted carjacking last spring in Allegheny Township. Jeffrey Scott Nedley, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to charges in three cases including an April 22 incident near the Crossroads Motel on Route 356 in which police said he assaulted a man and demanded his vehicle’s keys.
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hudson Card to Xavier Worthy connections lead Texas over WVU

AUSTIN, Texas — Hudson Card passed for three touchdowns, including two to Xavier Worthy, to lead Texas to a 38-20 win over West Virginia on Saturday night. Card, who has started three straight games but may be replaced next week week if freshman Quinn Ewers returns from a clavicle injury, finished with 303 passing yards. Ewers had earned the starting job before the season and started the first two games before he was hurt.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Wexford's Modern Piano under new ownership

Wexford’s Modern Piano store is entering a new chapter with the retirement of previous owners Dave and Cindy Byce. Cranberry couple Anthony and Tara Braun officially took ownership of the store in August — with Tara Braun as the majority partner. “It began with a push from my...
WEXFORD, PA

