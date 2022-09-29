Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: After a frosty start to the week, a warm up is on the way
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some of you may have woken up to frost on the ground Monday morning, with widespread lower to mid 30s away from Lake Ontario. For the rest of us who didn’t see frost, we certainly felt the fall chill in the air! That being said, a nice little warm up is on the way, with many spots making it back into the 60s on Tuesday, then flirting with 70 both Wednesday and Thursday, with dry weather and some sunshine. In fact, Wednesday should see nearly full sunshine. Our next cold front arrives on Friday with showers, a chilly wind and temperatures dropping back through the 50s.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Cool, dry weather will dominate WNY for the start the week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Clearing skies, diminishing winds and very dry air is now moving across Western New York. As a result, it appears we have all the right ingredients for chilly temperatures for this Sunday night. A large area of high pressure will be anchored from the western Great Lakes extending across Rochester into northern New England. This will bring an extended period clear conditions through the middle of the week.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cooler Than Normal Weather for Early October
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fortunately, the ruminants of Hurricane Ian will not have a direct impact on Western New York. However, the pressure difference between the high pressure system to the north, and the low pressure to the south, will create some gusty winds for Sunday. Otherwise we can look forward to an extended period of dry weather that will last well into the upcoming week.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Cloudy and breezy weather to start the weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Lots of clouds in the forecast today, but most of us stay dry as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Ian misses us to the east and south. There is a small chance a light shower sneaks into the southern Finger Lakes later this afternoon. The breeze will pick up today with some gusts up to 20 m.p.h. this afternoon and a few gusts up to 30 m.p.h. tonight into tomorrow morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
Special Olympics hosts Upstate Fall Classic in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. – Athletes from four regions of New York State are gearing up for the Genesee Region Fall Classic. Opening ceremonies began at Kent Park in Webster on Saturday morning. There were competitions in softball, soccer, and cross country running. There were 289 athletes, 75 coaches, and 30...
WHEC TV-10
New national and NYS record pumpkin weighs in at 2,554 pounds
CLARENCE, N.Y. – On Saturday, the National Record and the NYS State Records, were broken for the largest pumpkins. It weighed in at 2,554 pounds, by local grower Scott Andrusz from Williamsville. The Pumpkin will be on display through October 16th at the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence. The...
WHEC TV-10
Local Farmers Ready to Supply Legal Marijuana Market in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – As New York State inches closer to a legal marijuana market, News10NBC is getting a closer look at the emerging business of farming the plants. The first crop for the first adult-use sales in New York is being harvested now and a number of local farms have been approved by New York State as growers.
WHEC TV-10
NY’s limo safety task force releases safety recommendations
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York state task force created after a 2018 limo crash that killed 20 people issued a safety report with recommendations including equipping the vehicles with side impact protection devices and taking them off the roads after a certain number of miles. The 16-recommendation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: What happens when they scan my ID?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about your privacy when your ID gets scanned. This is something that’s crossed a lot of minds when people buy alcohol, cigarettes, and even some over-the-counter medication. You’re asked to not only show your ID but your license gets scanned.
WHEC TV-10
St. John Fisher University gets recognized by Apple Inc. for innovative learning
PITTSFORD, N.Y. — The company Apple has recognized St. John Fisher University as one of its distinguished schools for 2022-2025. Fisher announced on Monday that it received the distinction for the iFisher program, which aims to enhance both teaching and learning using Apple technology, as well as to help students achieve their early career goals.
WHEC TV-10
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump’s policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
Comments / 0