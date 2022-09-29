ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some of you may have woken up to frost on the ground Monday morning, with widespread lower to mid 30s away from Lake Ontario. For the rest of us who didn’t see frost, we certainly felt the fall chill in the air! That being said, a nice little warm up is on the way, with many spots making it back into the 60s on Tuesday, then flirting with 70 both Wednesday and Thursday, with dry weather and some sunshine. In fact, Wednesday should see nearly full sunshine. Our next cold front arrives on Friday with showers, a chilly wind and temperatures dropping back through the 50s.

