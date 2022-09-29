Jaguars fans protest Lamar Jackson winning 'NVP' after Nickelodeon deletes Twitter poll favoring Trevor Lawrence

Read full article on original website
Calvin Landers
4d ago
Let Trevor have this meaningless award ,we will see who is on top team wise and individual wise at end of the season ,white people always looking for a great white hope ,Bill's quarterback is yalls best bet Trevor did finally look good though ,congratulations Trevor .
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Sporting News
Who is Jalen Milroe? Alabama backup in line for starting role after Bryce Young injured vs. Arkansas
The depth of No. 2 Alabama's quarterback room could soon be tested. During the second quarter against No. 20 Arkansas, reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young was forced to leave the game and head to the medical tent. He did not return to the game as he went to the locker room.
Sporting News
Mike Tomlin explains why Steelers put Kenny Pickett in, replaced Mitch Trubisky: 'We needed a spark'
The Steelers didn't do much in the first half of their Week 4 loss to the Jets. Pittsburgh scored just six points and had five drives that lasted four or fewer plays. So, with the team trailing 10-6 at halftime, Mike Tomlin was faced with a decision. Would he stick with Mitch Trubisky or would he turn to rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback?
Sporting News
Lions vs. NFL officials: How a crucial stop waved off vs. Seahawks proved consequential, adds to controversy
Detroit Lions fans, stop reading if you'd heard this before: The Lions were the victims of questionable officiating. With the Seahawks already up 31-23 late in the third quarter, Geno Smith's offense was facing a third-and-16 after an intentional grounding penalty. Smith spiked an incompletion on what looked like a miscommunication with his receivers, and it looked like the Lions were going to get the ball back in a one-possession game.
Sporting News
Who plays on 'Sunday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Sunday Night Football returns this week, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of 2021's Super Bowl. It will also be a rematch of elite quarterbacks, as Patrick Mahomes squares off against Tom Brady once again. There has been uncertainty about where the game will be played due to Hurricane Ian, with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota being tapped as a fallback option with the Vikings in London. The NFL ultimately didn't need to pull the emergency lever and relocate the game.
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Nick Saban Announces Monday Update On Quarterback Bryce Young
Bryce Young has shared additional information on Alabama quarterback Bryce Young this Monday afternoon. Young is dealing with "a little bit of a shoulder injury," per Saban. The good news is it's not considered to be a longterm injury. Saban adds Young's injury is more in the day-to-day ...
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' offense prove they're better than ever with beatdown of Buccaneers
How have Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense responded to having a new-look wide receiver corps and a remixed backfield? By becoming harder to stop in the biggest of games, as they proved in their 41-31 thrashing of the Buccaneers on Sunday night to avenge their Super Bowl 55 loss in Tampa.
Sporting News
What channel is Bills vs. Ravens on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 4 game
Two of the league's finest quarterbacks will tango in Baltimore on Sunday. Not many have better encapsulated the need for dual-threat QBs more than Buffalo's Josh Allen and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson. Allen was billed by many to be the preseason choice for MVP. And although he hasn't been perfect this...
Sporting News
Where is Rob Gronkowski? Latest news, rumors about whether retired TE will return to Buccaneers
Tom Brady's retirement and subsequent unretirement was the biggest news out of Buccaneers camp during the 2022 NFL offseason. But he wasn't the only player to call it quits ahead of the season. The Bucs lost two other key pieces of their offense to retirement. One was left guard Ali...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Sporting News
Bryce Young injury update: Alabama QB exits Arkansas game with sprained shoulder
This story has been updated from a previous version. Alabama Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback Bryce Young exited the second-ranked Crimson Tide's game vs. No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday with an apparent injury to his throwing shoulder. Young exited the field, pointing to his shoulder, around the 10-minute mark after throwing an...
NFL's Chief Medical Officer wants Tua Tagovailoa investigation findings made public
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary injury Thursday, bringing football's handling of head injuries back to the forefront.
Sporting News
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 4 'Sunday Night Football'
When the Chiefs (2-1) travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (2-1) in the penultimate game of NFL Week 4 in 2022 on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) it will be a rematch of Super Bowl 55. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City lost that game, also in Tampa, 31-9.
Sporting News
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
Sporting News
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Week 5
The top 25 college football teams were subject to upsets and close calls alike in Week 5. Several top-25 teams barely avoided disaster against lower-ranked or unranked competition. It started early in the day with No. 2 Alabama, which overcame the loss of Bryce Young and a 23-point third quarter by No. 20 Arkansas to beat the Razorbacks 49-26 on the road with backup Jalen Milroe.
Sporting News
Dillon Gabriel injury update: Oklahoma QB out vs. TCU after massive hit while sliding
Oklahoma will have to try to climb back from a large first-half deficit against TCU without its starting quarterback. On Saturday, Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel was hit in the head while sliding on a scramble to the left by linebacker Jamoi Hodge, and had to leave the game. Hodge was ejected from the game for targeting.
Talanoa Hufanga on his pick-six in 49ers 24-9 victory over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga discusses the 49ers 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, his interception returned for a touchdown and the impact he’s had in the early portion of San Francisco’s season.
