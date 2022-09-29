ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CIF-SS This Week Episode 7: Brentwood School football, Loyola boys water polo tops Mira Costa

By Connor Morrissette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PId6f_0iFebMjb00

In this week’s episode of CIF-SS This Week, Connor and Claudette take a trip to Brentwood School to speak with head football coach Jake Ford for Coach's Corner and junior quarterback Boone Lourd for this episode's Student Athlete of the Week segment.

Additionally, Episode 7 features the top five plays from the Week 5 Southern Section high school football season courtesy of Bally Sports as well as a conversation with SBLive reporter Lance Smith.

Following Smith' interview, stick around for highlights from Loyola boys water polo's 15-8 win over Mira Costa.

Watch Episode 7 below.

