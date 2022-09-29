Read full article on original website
Here Are the 10 Best Maine Restaurants to Eat at During the Fall
The moment you open your door in early October and smell the crispy cool air, you get that feeling, that 'fall feeling". It rushes over your skin and you inhale the freshness of a new season here in Maine. When the leaves turn and the wind blows harder you yearn...
An Incredible Island Off the Coast of Bar Harbor, Maine, is for Rent
We would all love to own an island. However, it may not be in budget in 2022 or 2023. So, what's the next best thing? How about renting an island?. Located right off the coast of Bar Harbor in Frenchman's Bay, Spectacle Island is a beautiful little oasis. The house on the island is a spectacle in itself. It's full of gorgeous exposed beams and hardwood floors. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a bunkhouse that actually hangs over the main beach on Spectacle.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Maine’s Fall Foliage Is Pretty Boring So Far, But the Peak is Coming
The colors are a bit hard to find, but they're getting there. Lately, I feel like the cool air has made it seem like the leaves should be farther along in the changing process than they are. To the point that it's gotten me to put the dog in the car and go cruising around out in the willy-whacks to see if there's any substantial change. I may look scary enough, but I'm a big softy on the inside.
NECN
Aurora Borealis Captured Over Northern Maine
Some lucky people in the northern reaches of Maine got to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. The National Weather Service bureau out of Caribou tweeted out images Sunday night captured by one of its employees, which show the lights glowing in the skies over Castle Hill, Maine. The...
Here Are 30 ‘Mountains’ in Maine Worth Making Your Next Hike
I don't have to tell anyone that Maine is a mountainous state. Numerous ranges call Maine home, and many mountains have national appeal. There are 4,000 footers, 360 degree summits, coastal gems, challenging climbs, and picturesque terrains. What's best is the incredible variety of mountains Maine has. All shapes, sizes,...
Ready to Fill Up? These Are The Current Prices of Oil, Propane & Kerosene in Maine
As I begin writing this article, it is currently the coldest morning of the 2022 fall season. As a matter of fact, right now at 6:30 am on Monday, October the 3rd, it is 33 degrees here in Central Maine. And, with the weather inevitably getting colder and colder, many...
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
mainepublic.org
Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future
The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands. Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard"...
‘MasterChef Junior’ Judge Daphne Oz Makes Trip to Maine With Her Family
Maine certainly lives up to hits "Vacationland" nickname, and it's no surprise that celebrities love to enjoy all the state has to offer. This year there's been a number of celebrities like "The Office" star Steve Carell, "Star Wars" director J.J. Abrams, and "Jurassic World" actor B.D. Wong who've made their way to the Pine Tree State.
Fair Season is Here, and Mainers Love These Fair Treats
It is that time of the year, fairs are happening in full force. Going to a fair on a nice Fall day is always a fun time when with friends and/or family. You can just simply walk around, go on rides, go shopping for some cute and crafty items, or even just go for the snacks.
Is it Illegal to Sleep in Your Car in Maine?
So many roads, so little time. Maine is much larger state than most people realize and there often times isn't available lodging for travelers depending on the season and proximity. In Maine's busier areas, different problems could arise. Lodging may be too expensive and already spoken for, leaving people on the road to make difficult decisions when they're tired and behind the wheel.
Here’s When You Can Legally Put Studded Snow Tires on Your Vehicle in Maine
It's a day I'll never forget. The day of my driver's test to get my license. My Dad was driving with me about 20 minutes before my road test at the Oxford County Court House in South Paris. Just a quick trip around the neighborhood to go over some last-minute pointers. He used to be a driving instructor, so he knew what he was doing.
WGME
This Mainer goes to work each morning, but has been homeless for 4 years
BANGOR (BDN) -- Craig Stevens waited for a ride to work on Friday during a cold September morning, just as he does most days, smoking a cigarette and watching the sunrise. He stood by the side of the road on the fringes of “Tent City,” the growing homeless encampment on Bangor’s west side.
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
I Absolutely Despise Driving on This Maine Road Every Day
I fully admit this could be because I grew up in the Merrimack Valley, right on the Salem, New Hampshire/Methuen, Massachusetts border. Granted, I was on the New Hampshire side, but still. If you grew up that close to the border, you definitely inherited the Massachusetts road rage trait. So,...
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
This week in Maine politics: Oct. 2, 2022
The race for the Blaine House intensifies ahead of the first debate with gubernatorial candidates this week. Photo by Andrew Howard. Today, we continue a periodic compilation of reporting on the state’s politics leading up to the Nov. 8 elections. Maine Public’s Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller, in this...
WMTW
Mainer living in FL tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A Maine woman, who now lives in the Fort Myers area, ignored the mandatory evacuation orders, and was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin. Callie Brown grew up in Skowhegan. Her parents still live in Maine. Cell phone video captured their...
Q97.9
