Cool Schools: Early college offers students pathway to debt-free college tuition
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Colorado Early Colleges (CEC) helps thousands of high school graduates across the Front Range earn not only their high school diploma, but also an associate's degree and post-secondary credentials — all tuition free. CEC is the state’s largest network of early college middle and high...
Suspect arrested after shoplifter fired shots at Lakewood Police
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver man was arrested Friday night after reports of shoplifting at a Walmart turned into a foot pursuit with the suspect, who's accused of firing shots at a Lakewood Police officers. The suspect, Richard Lee Arellano, 29, was in custody in the Jefferson County jail...
Colorado man tried to sell classified information to foreign government, federal complaint says
DENVER — A Colorado Springs man and former National Security Agency (NSA) employee who is deeply in debt is accused of attempting to sell classified information to a foreign government, according to a federal criminal complaint. According to the document, Jareh Dalke,30, contacted a covert FBI employee and later...
Memorial service for Clear Creek County Undersheriff to be held Saturday
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Seven days after passing away in his home, Clear Creek County Undersheriff Robert Bruce Snelling will be honored in a memorial service on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 10:00 a.m. The service will be held at Waterstone Community Church at 5890 S. Alkire St....
City of Englewood files lawsuit against owners of historic depot building
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The owners of the historic Englewood Depot building are facing a lawsuit for not following through on restorations promised when they bought the building nine years ago. That's according to the lawsuit filed by the City of Englewood on Monday. Tom and Patti Parson bought the...
Escapee on the run after stealing more than $700,000 while in prison, indictment says
COLORADO, USA — A man who remains on the run after escaping from the Federal Correctional Institute Englewood is now accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in a scheme he carried out while behind bars, the U.S. Marshals Service announced. On Feb. 10, 2012, Alan May, 58,...
Video shows RTD bus driver nodding off just prior to running red light
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Video shows an RTD bus driver appearing to nod off just before he ran a red light and caused a multi-vehicle crash late last month in Centennial. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. that morning in the northbound lanes of South Parker Road near Orchard Road, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
Truck theft caught on camera
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner fired a gun at a man and woman early Sunday morning after he interrupted their efforts to steal his truck from the driveway of his Centennial home. The 23-year-old victim caught the man and woman stealing his blue Dodge pick-up truck from his driveway...
68-year-old woman killed in Englewood shooting identified
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area near South...
Inflation puts strain on Englewood animal rescue
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Many organizations are feeling the squeeze from inflation, including a dog rescue in Englewood. Higher costs for food, vet bills, and gas are making it difficult to take in more puppies and stay open. At the height of the pandemic, when people were stuck at home...
