Colorado Springs, CO

9NEWS

Truck theft caught on camera

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner fired a gun at a man and woman early Sunday morning after he interrupted their efforts to steal his truck from the driveway of his Centennial home. The 23-year-old victim caught the man and woman stealing his blue Dodge pick-up truck from his driveway...
CENTENNIAL, CO
9NEWS

68-year-old woman killed in Englewood shooting identified

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area near South...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Inflation puts strain on Englewood animal rescue

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Many organizations are feeling the squeeze from inflation, including a dog rescue in Englewood. Higher costs for food, vet bills, and gas are making it difficult to take in more puppies and stay open. At the height of the pandemic, when people were stuck at home...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

