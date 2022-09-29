ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

The newest disability resource center, the MAC has grand opening

Families far and wide have been traveling to Morgan's Wonderland to enjoy the inclusive services the theme park offers. But now, Morgan's Wonderland has got a whole lot bigger. Like, 165,000 square feet bigger. The Multi-Assistance Center, or MAC, had their grand opening Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people were in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nice early October weekend weather

SAN ANTONIO - Temperature this morning dropped to 59 in SA. First time below 60 since May 26th. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 80s. Rest of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
SEGUIN, TX
Hotel staffing shortages affecting San Antonio economy

According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 87% percent of hotels are experiencing a staffing shortage, with 36% say it's severe. General Manager of Hilton Palacio Del Rio, Robert Thrailkill says, "any type of brand that you want to speak to, is having staffing issues." Thrailkill says there...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Former deputy now SeaWorld performer arrested for slamming child to ground

SAN ANTONIO – A SeaWorld employee has been arrested after slamming a child to the ground. Police were dispatched to SeaWorld on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. According to officials, the SeaWorld employee was dressed as a “scare character” performer when he slammed the 14-year-old boy to the ground. A relative of the boy witnessed the incident and confronted the employee. The employee then proceeded to physically assault the relative.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Another raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – It seems that the city of Seguin is without power once again after another raccoon made its way into the East substation transformer. The city’s Electric Department and the LCR are working together to clear the transformer and get the power restored. As of right...
SEGUIN, TX
Man and woman found shot inside Southwest apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are hospitalized after a woman found them with gunshot wounds inside the bedroom. Police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Yarrow Blvd at around 4:37 p.m. According to officials, a mom came home and found a man and a woman...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices

SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Person who allegedly 'lured' migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified

SAN ANTONIO - The person who allegedly helped lure about 50 migrants from the resource center in San Antonio and helped send them to Martha’s Vineyard has now been confirmed by several sources as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Haydee Huerta. Domingo Garcia, the president for the League of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City seeking input from public for Culebra Rd. improvements

"Culebra needs a lot of work. for the longest time," Edward James says painfully. A road that he grew up on continues to grow and develop, but that also means the road has become increasingly unsafe over time. Culebra Road has been at the forefront as one of San Antonio's...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing woman in immediate danger

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning and who they say is in immediate danger. San Antonio Police sent out a CLEAR Alert for Cheryl Kelly, 48, who was last seen just after 9 a.m. off Tavern Oaks near Thousand Oaks Drive on the city's Northeast Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer

SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
SCHERTZ, TX

