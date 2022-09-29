Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
The newest disability resource center, the MAC has grand opening
Families far and wide have been traveling to Morgan's Wonderland to enjoy the inclusive services the theme park offers. But now, Morgan's Wonderland has got a whole lot bigger. Like, 165,000 square feet bigger. The Multi-Assistance Center, or MAC, had their grand opening Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of people were in...
foxsanantonio.com
The San Antonio Humane Society welcomes more than 100 pets from Florida shelters
SAN ANTONIO - More than 100 cats and dogs are arriving in San Antonio from Florida shelters. The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering with a Florida Rescue Team to transport the incoming pets and give them a chance at finding homes. This move will also free up space in...
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Zoo to assist Florida succeeding Hurricane Ian
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo is sending its crews to Punta Gorda, Florida to help in recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. It's part of the SA Zoo's Disaster Relief Program, established during Hurricane Harvey back in 2017. The zoo is sending an electrician, a welder,...
foxsanantonio.com
Nice early October weekend weather
SAN ANTONIO - Temperature this morning dropped to 59 in SA. First time below 60 since May 26th. Track the storms with our Interactive Radar CLICK HERE. Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 80s. Rest of the week. Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Raccoon causes power outage leaving half of Seguin without electricity
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly half of Seguin residents were without power and without an answer as to why?. The city’s Electric Department quickly rushed on getting the power restored. Upon further investigation it was discovered that a raccoon made its way into a substation transformer resulting in a power outage.
foxsanantonio.com
Hotel staffing shortages affecting San Antonio economy
According to the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), 87% percent of hotels are experiencing a staffing shortage, with 36% say it's severe. General Manager of Hilton Palacio Del Rio, Robert Thrailkill says, "any type of brand that you want to speak to, is having staffing issues." Thrailkill says there...
foxsanantonio.com
Former deputy now SeaWorld performer arrested for slamming child to ground
SAN ANTONIO – A SeaWorld employee has been arrested after slamming a child to the ground. Police were dispatched to SeaWorld on Sunday at around 10:10 p.m. According to officials, the SeaWorld employee was dressed as a “scare character” performer when he slammed the 14-year-old boy to the ground. A relative of the boy witnessed the incident and confronted the employee. The employee then proceeded to physically assault the relative.
foxsanantonio.com
Another raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – It seems that the city of Seguin is without power once again after another raccoon made its way into the East substation transformer. The city’s Electric Department and the LCR are working together to clear the transformer and get the power restored. As of right...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Man and woman found shot inside Southwest apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman are hospitalized after a woman found them with gunshot wounds inside the bedroom. Police were dispatched to the 7400 block of Yarrow Blvd at around 4:37 p.m. According to officials, a mom came home and found a man and a woman...
foxsanantonio.com
Former Army Sergeant honored with brand new car for his sacrifices
SAN ANTONIO - Military City USA is making it easier for a combat-wounded veteran to get around the city!. Retired Army Sergeant first class Brett Rother picked up the keys to a brand-new car! The 2023 GMC Arcadia is a gift from the Military Warriors Support Foundation, Wells Fargo, and Cavender Auto Group.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio Police officer shoots suspect who hit him with a vehicle while trying to flee
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer shot a man on the North Side after disturbance. The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the McDonald's off Blanco Road and West Avenue. Police said this started after an officer spotted a suspect that fled from him the night...
foxsanantonio.com
Person who allegedly 'lured' migrants to Martha's Vineyard identified
SAN ANTONIO - The person who allegedly helped lure about 50 migrants from the resource center in San Antonio and helped send them to Martha’s Vineyard has now been confirmed by several sources as former Army counterintelligence agent Perla Haydee Huerta. Domingo Garcia, the president for the League of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
City seeking input from public for Culebra Rd. improvements
"Culebra needs a lot of work. for the longest time," Edward James says painfully. A road that he grew up on continues to grow and develop, but that also means the road has become increasingly unsafe over time. Culebra Road has been at the forefront as one of San Antonio's...
foxsanantonio.com
Speeding driver dies after being thrown from vehicle after crashing into parked truck
SAN ANTONIO - A driver is dead after crashing into a parked truck on the East Side. The deadly incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday along South Pine Street and Alabama Street. Police said they were called out for a car driving too fast. When they arrived on the scene,...
foxsanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
foxsanantonio.com
CLEAR Alert discontinued for missing woman in immediate danger
SAN ANTONIO - Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing Monday morning and who they say is in immediate danger. San Antonio Police sent out a CLEAR Alert for Cheryl Kelly, 48, who was last seen just after 9 a.m. off Tavern Oaks near Thousand Oaks Drive on the city's Northeast Side.
foxsanantonio.com
Frank Harris throws for 414 yards in UTSA 45-30 win over Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Frank Harris threw for a program-record 414 yards and accounted for four touchdowns to lead UTSA to a 45-30 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday night in a Conference USA opener at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. Harris was 27-of-36 passing with a pair of touchdown...
foxsanantonio.com
Security guard stabbed after attempting to stop a man from robbing West side Walgreens
SAN ANTONIO – A security guard was stabbed after he attempted to stop a man from robbing a West side Walgreens, police say. Police were dispatched to the 4700 block of Commerce Street at around 10:07 p.m. for reports of a cutting in progress. According to officials, a man...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested for running over boyfriend and his family with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for running over her boyfriend and his family after an altercation escalated, according to officials. On October 1st, officers responded to the 200 block of Colima St., for an Assault in Progress. Police say Jennifer Marie Maldonado became upset about comments that...
foxsanantonio.com
Schertz Police Department mourning the loss of beloved K9 officer
SCHERTZ, Texas – The Schertz Police Department is mourning the loss of our retired fur hero, former K9 Rambo. Rambo passed away Sunday morning at the age of 12. Rambo retired from the department in 2017 after faithfully serving the Schertz community for three years. Rambo assisted in over 30 arrests, recovered over two pounds of Marijuana, three ounces of Methamphetamine, 15 pounds of Cocaine, and seized over $56,000, according to Schertz police.
Comments / 0