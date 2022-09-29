Read full article on original website
Related
Former Dodgers Outfielder Receives Backlash For World Series Comments
Former Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo had some choice words for his former teams World Series championship
thecomeback.com
San Diego Padres fan runs wild in brutal brawl at game
The San Diego Padres lost 2-1 to the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park on Sunday night. But that wasn’t the only loss for Padres‘ fans during the game. While attempting to film the performance of a mariachi band on the field, a random Twitter user turned their attention to a brawl that had erupted in the nosebleeds.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning Job Rumors
Will we see Peyton Manning in a majority NFL ownership role moving forward?. Front Office Sports believes it's a possibility. Manning, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, could eventually parlay his success with Omaha Productions into an ownership position. "All those jobs could be preparing the 46-year-old football...
NFL・
Dodgers: How Shohei Ohtani’s Massive Deal with the Angels Could Affect L.A.
The big news around the league belongs to the Angels signing Shohei Ohtani to a one-year, $30 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration. Rumors have swirled about the potential availability of the superstar two-way player in a trade this coming offseason (which, as usual comes early for the Angels). Among the teams that pundits seem to think fit are the Dodgers.
St. Louis Cardinals: Doors are opening for Yadier Molina as manager
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is well positioned to become a successful manager in the major leagues. Nineteen-year St. Louis Cardinals veteran catcher Yadier Molina will take the reins as the skipper for team Puerto Rico in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which could lend itself to other managing opportunities down the road. Molina also announced in April that he will be the manager for a Venezuelan winter ball team, Navegantes del Magallanes, starting next year.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
RELATED PEOPLE
Albert Pujols moved to tears as Cardinals honor him for 700th home run (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols was moved to tears during a ceremony on Friday night for his 700th home run in MLB. Pujols acted accordingly, and hit No. 701 on the same night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the real story happened prior to the start of the contest,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL・
Dodgers News: The Latest Update on Chris Taylor is Concerning
Taylor's neck issue might be a little more serious than we all thought but it still remains "minor" for now.
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cubs' David Ross Sings Willie Harris Praises as Manager Candidate
Ross sings Willie Harris praises as potential manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross offered a vote of confidence in his third-base coach, Willie Harris as a potential manager — whether that might be as a second-time candidate for the White Sox or any other team.
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again
When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
And early look at the Cubs and the 2023 MLB Draft
The Chicago Cubs have had a much stronger season than many expected when the 2022 regular season began. The Cubs are nowhere near .500, let alone a contender to play postseason baseball. However, they will not lose 100 games, which should be considered a small success. Cubs fans largely have...
Jason Heyward Sends Emotional Farewell to Cubs Fans
Chicago Cubs longtime outfielder Jason Heyward had kind words for Cubs fans as his time with the organization comes to a close.
Angels News: Watch Shohei Ohtani Get Splashed and Try Not to Smile
He may be the most lovable player in baseball.
Dodgers News: LA Sets New Record In Historic 2022 Season
The Dodgers don't look like they will be slowing down anytime soon
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0