ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 99.1

WATCH As NY State Troopers Save Teenager from Burning Car! What Happened?

Be advised, the video below could be upsetting to some. On a daily basis our New York State Police find themselves in a variety of situations. From a simple flat tire assist to saving someone's life, these Troopers never know exactly what they will encounter while out on patrol. On this September morning officers saved the life of a 17-year-old by pulling him from a burning vehicle.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Syracuse.com

A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
WATERLOO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Chenango, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
informnny.com

Limo Safety Task Force releases report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Stretch Limousine Safety Task Force released its report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash Friday evening. The goal of the report is to prevent similar events from taking place. The report took about seven months to complete. The task force included...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police State#Firearms#Wivt#Front
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton PD confirms skeletal remains found

(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff and Fulton Police confirm the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a wooded area off of County Route 8 in the Town of Granby. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner has the remains. This is a developing story. Check back here for details […]
FULTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County

New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested

A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
SYRACUSE, NY
thecentersquare.com

Corruption, larceny charges: She wrote checks to herself from New York village's account

(The Center Square) – A former clerk and treasurer of an upstate New York village has been accused of stealing more than $73,000 from the community’s public accounts. Nancy Berger was arrested on charges she stole from the Village of Norwood. The 55-year-old was appointed as the village’s clerk and treasurer in 2017. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the charges late Thursday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County foster family honored for kinship

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — September celebrated Kincare Awareness Month and New York State’s Kincare Coalition recognized foster families. This was through the annual CURA Awards, which honor kinship families in the state. A kinship family is a form of foster care where close relatives or friends open their homes to at-risk children.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy