Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
WATCH As NY State Troopers Save Teenager from Burning Car! What Happened?
Be advised, the video below could be upsetting to some. On a daily basis our New York State Police find themselves in a variety of situations. From a simple flat tire assist to saving someone's life, these Troopers never know exactly what they will encounter while out on patrol. On this September morning officers saved the life of a 17-year-old by pulling him from a burning vehicle.
Fulton Mayor Announces Police Campaign To Enforce New York State Crosswalk Law
FULTON – The city of Fulton Police Department will be ramping up efforts to enforce the New York state law that says motorists must stop when a pedestrian is in a crosswalk, as announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels and Fulton Police Chief Mike Curtis. This will be a...
A Central NY bar fight led to fatal shooting of a Texas man, arrest of man in Florida, police say
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men are facing murder charges after the fatal shooting of a Texas man following an altercation at a bar in Seneca County, police say. William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, a former Waterloo resident, was visiting Upstate New York for a wedding when he was fatally shot at a Waterloo home, according to Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce.
New York State Police issue amber alert for missing 16-year-old
PLATTSBURGH, NY – A 16-year-old foster child has gone missing in the area of Plattsburgh...
Don’t Speed! You’ll Likely Get Pulled Over By Police At These 19 Central New York Spots
Oh man, we all have those memorable stories of being pulled over by the police. For me, I got pulled over once running an "orange" light that was definitely red because I needed to go to the bathroom. Another time, I was on my way home from a work event and was going a liiiiiittle bit too fast.
Limo Safety Task Force releases report
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Stretch Limousine Safety Task Force released its report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash Friday evening. The goal of the report is to prevent similar events from taking place. The report took about seven months to complete. The task force included...
State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
Texas man fatally shot in Waterloo, two NY men arrested, deputies say
Waterloo, N.Y. -- Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Texas man in Seneca County Friday. The man killed was William J. Waugh, 33, of Euless, Texas, according to a news release from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:08 a.m., a 911...
15 Large ‘Illegal Marijuana Plants’ Found In New York State Forest
Fifteen large weed plants were burned after it was discovered in a state forest. On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. "Over the last decade, as well as during the COVID-19 pandemic, DEC saw an increase in...
New York State Could Require A Police Review Of Purchases Of Multiple Guns
Gun owners who want to make purchases of multiple guns or ammunition in New York State could have to undergo additional scrutiny by police. A New York State senate bill sponsored by Senators Luis R. Sepúlveda, James Gaughran, and Julia Salazar could put people trying to make bulk purchases of firearms under a police microscope.
Fulton PD confirms skeletal remains found
(WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff and Fulton Police confirm the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a wooded area off of County Route 8 in the Town of Granby. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner has the remains. This is a developing story. Check back here for details […]
Police Investigating Theft of Wallet in Chenango County
New York State Police are looking for two people who may have information on the theft of a wallet from a Dollar General earlier this month. According to state police, the wallet was taken from a cart in the Dollar General store in Mount Upton, Chenango County on September 5th.
Syracuse Woman Released from Hospital and Immediately Arrested
A Central New York woman was released from the hospital and immediately arrested after the accident that put her into the hospital. Police say that 38-year-old Heather J. Wills of Syracuse allegedly caused the September 12, 2022 crash in Van Buren, New York that resulted in the hospitalization of two others, including a 15-year-old.
Elderly wrong-way driver stopped in Vt. had been reported missing in NJ, police say
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an elderly man caught driving the wrong way on Interstate 89 in Vermont had been reported missing from his home in New Jersey. Vermont State Police say at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, callers reported a wrong-way driver headed north in the southbound lane on I-89 from Richmond to Williston.
Corruption, larceny charges: She wrote checks to herself from New York village's account
(The Center Square) – A former clerk and treasurer of an upstate New York village has been accused of stealing more than $73,000 from the community’s public accounts. Nancy Berger was arrested on charges she stole from the Village of Norwood. The 55-year-old was appointed as the village’s clerk and treasurer in 2017. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the charges late Thursday afternoon.
St. Lawrence County foster family honored for kinship
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — September celebrated Kincare Awareness Month and New York State’s Kincare Coalition recognized foster families. This was through the annual CURA Awards, which honor kinship families in the state. A kinship family is a form of foster care where close relatives or friends open their homes to at-risk children.
New York State Police investigating tractor trailer crash on I-90
All eastbound lanes between exit 49 and exit 48A on the I-90 New York State Thruway were closed on Thursday due to a tractor trailer crash.
Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
Two Cortland residents arrested after Walmart theft
Two Cortland residents were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville.
