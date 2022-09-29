ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

New York drivers ranked among most polite in the nation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the many stereotypes about it’s largest city, New York drivers have been ranked as among the most polite in the nation, according to a new Forbes Advisor survey. Using ten different metrics to quantify aggression among 5,000 drivers, New York came in at...
St. Lawrence County foster family honored for kinship

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — September celebrated Kincare Awareness Month and New York State’s Kincare Coalition recognized foster families. This was through the annual CURA Awards, which honor kinship families in the state. A kinship family is a form of foster care where close relatives or friends open their homes to at-risk children.
EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago,...
Judge: ITG is liable for Florida tobacco settlement payments

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015, a Delaware judge has ruled. Vice Chancellor Lori Will ruled Friday that, as a result, ITG must compensate Reynolds American...
Limo Safety Task Force releases report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Stretch Limousine Safety Task Force released its report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash Friday evening. The goal of the report is to prevent similar events from taking place. The report took about seven months to complete. The task force included...
Vermont adult-use recreational pot sales begin

Saturday was the first-day adult-use recreational cannabis goes on sale in Vermont. Since 2018 Vermonters were able to possess and consume marijuana. Saturday, licensed business owners will now be able to legally sell weed by way of adult-use recreational sales. “Oh, I’m so excited I think everyone’s so excited the...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
Empire State Weekly: Poll shows voter concerns ahead of midterms

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York’s midterm elections will be held on November 8. A recent Siena Poll shows the outlook voters have on the State’s gubernatorial race, as well as the topics they’re most concerned about heading into the election.
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida’s faith but can’t destroy it

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian’s wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
