Read full article on original website
Related
informnny.com
New York drivers ranked among most polite in the nation
ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the many stereotypes about it’s largest city, New York drivers have been ranked as among the most polite in the nation, according to a new Forbes Advisor survey. Using ten different metrics to quantify aggression among 5,000 drivers, New York came in at...
informnny.com
St. Lawrence County foster family honored for kinship
HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — September celebrated Kincare Awareness Month and New York State’s Kincare Coalition recognized foster families. This was through the annual CURA Awards, which honor kinship families in the state. A kinship family is a form of foster care where close relatives or friends open their homes to at-risk children.
informnny.com
EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago,...
informnny.com
Judge: ITG is liable for Florida tobacco settlement payments
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015, a Delaware judge has ruled. Vice Chancellor Lori Will ruled Friday that, as a result, ITG must compensate Reynolds American...
RELATED PEOPLE
informnny.com
Limo Safety Task Force releases report
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Stretch Limousine Safety Task Force released its report on the 2018 Schoharie limo crash Friday evening. The goal of the report is to prevent similar events from taking place. The report took about seven months to complete. The task force included...
informnny.com
Vermont adult-use recreational pot sales begin
Saturday was the first-day adult-use recreational cannabis goes on sale in Vermont. Since 2018 Vermonters were able to possess and consume marijuana. Saturday, licensed business owners will now be able to legally sell weed by way of adult-use recreational sales. “Oh, I’m so excited I think everyone’s so excited the...
informnny.com
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
informnny.com
Empire State Weekly: Poll shows voter concerns ahead of midterms
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York’s midterm elections will be held on November 8. A recent Siena Poll shows the outlook voters have on the State’s gubernatorial race, as well as the topics they’re most concerned about heading into the election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
informnny.com
Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record
CLARENCE, N.Y. (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz’s entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
informnny.com
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida’s faith but can’t destroy it
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian’s wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
informnny.com
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed “about 35” additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation across much of southwest Florida. The announcement comes after officials in the state had already confirmed dozens of deaths across Florida. Sheriff Marceno said...
Comments / 0