Ex-White Sox Ozzie Guillen Says He ‘Knows Ballclub Better' Than Anyone
Guillen says he 'knows ballclub better' than anyone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst manager Tony La Russa's expected retirement, it begs the question -- who will manage the White Sox next?. A follow-up question to the manager spot could be -- would the Sox be willing to bring...
Rick Hahn Says White Sox Will Interview Miguel Cairo for Manager
Rick Hahn says team will interview Miguel Cairo for manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the same press conference where Tony La Russa announced he will not return for the 2023 season, Rick Hahn said the team will grant bench coach Miguel Cairo an interview for the manager position.
Cubs' Hayden Wesneski Closes ‘Crazy' Year Strong in Power Rankings
CINCINNATI — Who would have believed at this time last year that Hayden Wesneski, an off-the-radar Yankee prospect at high-A when the season began, would be pitching for the Cubs in October right now. “It’s been crazy,” Wesneski said after finishing his debut month with six more impressive innings...
Read Tony La Russa's Letter on Stepping Down as White Sox Manager
Read TLR's letter on stepping down as White Sox manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return for the 2023 season, according to a statement he released on Monday. La Russa writes about his health issues and the specifics of his ailments...
White Sox Players Show Up to Manager Tony La Russa's Announcement
White Sox players show up to TLR's announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During Tony La Russa's difficult announcement he will step down from the White Sox manager position for the 2023 season, the players stood in the back of the press room to support him. For that, the...
Cubs' Willson Contreras Soaks in Potential Last Home Game — Again
Contreras soaks in possible last home game with Cubs — again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you compared Sunday’s Cubs game with that on July 26, the biggest difference probably would be a 30-degree temperature drop. All kidding aside, just like the Cubs’ final home game...
Twitter Reacts to Mesmerizing Chicago Cubs Gameday Drone Video
Twitter reacts to mesmerizing Cubs gameday drone video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you find yourself missing the energy of Wrigley Field and its surrounding neighborhood over the next six months, the Cubs have something for you. The Cubs posted an incredible video on Twitter that takes you...
How Quickly Can Cubs' Brennen Davis Help Big-League Team in 2023?
How quickly can Brennen Davis help Cubs in 2023? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Many expected top Cubs prospect Brennen Davis to make his big-league debut at some point in 2022 before a back injury sidelined him for most of the summer. Davis returned to the field in early...
White Sox' Miguel Cairo Emotional Discussing Tony La Russa's Impact
Cairo emotional discussing La Russa stepping down originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a question Cairo has been asked on at least one occasion over the last month, after he took over as White Sox acting manager in wake of La Russa’s absence due to health-related issues.
La Russa, Hahn Share Frustration With Fans for White Sox Season
La Russa, Hahn share frustration, emotions with fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox fans were unforgiving of the team this season. Through the anguish of a tough season for the Sox, fans never failed to let the team know how they felt about their performance. To that,...
Tony La Russa Recounts Indelible ‘Blackout' Game in 2021 Playoffs
TLR recounts indelible 'blackout' game in 2021 playoffs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was Oct. 10, 2021. The White Sox played the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS. Houston led the series 2-0. According to Tony La Russa, who managed the game as part of his...
What White Sox Looking for in Next Manager After Tony La Russa
The attributes White Sox are looking for in next manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The answer to that depends on the team and its current situation. As far as the White Sox, we have at least a basic idea of what they’re looking for in candidates to take over in the dugout.
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
Rick Hahn: Past White Sox Connection Not Pre-Req for Manager Job
Connection to 'White Sox DNA' not pre-req for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There's been at least one common thread between the past four White Sox managers: they all had some previous connection to the team. But as the White Sox now embark on their second managerial...
5 Plays That Led to Bears Loss to Giants in NFL Week 4
5 most pivotal plays in Bears loss to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears struggled in all three phases in their 20-12 loss to the Giants in Week 4. The passing attack remained ineffective. The run defense was porous. There were critical mistakes made at critical times. It was a bad day for Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. philosophies, but the following plays were the most impactful in the team’s loss.
NHL Unveils Dynamic Digital Signage Ahead of Regular Season
NHL unveils dynamic digital signage ahead of regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The National Hockey League is set to debut “digitally enhanced dasherboards” for all games for the upcoming 2022-23 NHL season. This new technology, which the league has been working on for over seven...
Comments / 0