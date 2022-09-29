ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Unbeaten Syracuse rocks Wagner at the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For the first time in 35 years the Syracuse Orange football program is 5-0. SU blowing out Wagner on Saturday at the Dome 59-0. SU would take the opening drive of the game, marching 55 yards in eight plays. Garrett Shrader capped off the drive, scampering in from a yard out.
SUNY Board Of Trustees discusses solutions to dipping enrollment rate

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After an enrollment decline of nearly 20% over the last decade, the State University of New York system is seeing its campuses stabilize this year, with a dip of just 1.9% since 2021, according to data released on last Wednesday’s board of trustee meeting.
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
