Manslaughter conviction handed down in July 2021 'road rage' shooting of a Detroit firefighter
A man was convicted of manslaughter for killing Detroit firefighter Frank Dombrowski after a road rage incident in July 2021. Terell Josey was sentenced to 5-to-15 years in prison. The victim’s sister shared her thoughts on the conviction.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police identify employee who shot co-worker at Bloomfield Township deli, then killed himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified an employee suspected of shooting a coworker at a Bloomfield Township deli over the weekend and then killing himself as police pulled over his vehicle. The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) at Steve’s Deli, which is located at 6646...
Man accused of killing woman in Ypsilanti crash heads to trial
YPSILANTI, MI – A man accused of killing a woman in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop in Ypsilanti is heading to trial. Cushmeer Muhammad waived preliminary examination Sept. 20, sending his case to the Washtenaw County Trial Court for further criminal court proceedings, court records show. Muhammad,...
Detroit News
At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe
Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
The Oakland Press
Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court
The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
Police investigating after Pontiac man found fatally shot
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a Pontiac man was found dead early Monday morning. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department were dispatched to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac after receiving reports that a man had been shot.When they arrived at the scene at about 1:46 a.m., they found Guillermo Rosado, 26, "slumped over the center console of his vehicle."Police say attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and an autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body of murdered 26-year-old Pontiac man found slumped over car’s center console, police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Police have determined that a 26-year-old Pontiac man whose body was found slumped over the center console of a car in the middle of the night was murdered. Oakland County deputies were called at 1:46 a.m. Monday (Oct. 3) to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac.
fox2detroit.com
Family pleads for answers after Detroit police shoot and kill man armed with knife
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
fox2detroit.com
Pontiac man found dead inside vehicle in suspected murder
FOX 2 - A 26-year-old Pontiac man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Monday morning in what Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives believe was a murder. The victim, Guillermo Rosado, was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle at 1:46 a.m. by deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department after responding to a report of a shooting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day. UPDATE: Police identify employee suspected in shooting. Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wound believed to be victim of homicide
Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the early morning slaying of a Pontiac man found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe that the man, Guillermo Rosado, was a victim of homicide. Sheriff’s deputies and a crew from the Waterford Township Fire Department responding to a report that...
Man commits suicide after shooting, injuring Steve's Deli employee
Bloomfield Township police were dispatched Sunday morning at approximately 10:00 a.m. to Steve’s Deli located at 6646 Telegraph Road for a reported shooting.
fox2detroit.com
Cold case executions: who killed Linda Wright and Gary Kasco over 50 years ago?
BINGHAM FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly half of a century since Linda Wright and Gary Kasco were brutally murdered inside a Bingham Farms home. It's been 50 years of evidence and clues and dead ends as the Michigan State Police have investigated - but despite the passage of time, they're not done searching for the person responsible.
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on fatal shooting of 24-year-old in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old David Brown outside his home in Detroit.The incident happened on Monday, June 6, at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Stotter on the city's northeast side.Brown exited his house after having an argument with someone over the phone. According to Crime Stoppers, when he left the house a vehicle pulled up and two men exited the vehicle. One man said he was tired of talking.After that, one of the men fired several shots.Brown was struck and he ran to the alley behind the residence where he died. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.
Detroit News
One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings in Eastpointe
A 60-year-old man is accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Friday in Eastpointe that may have been connected to a road rage incident, police said. Officers were called at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near 8 Mile and Kelly roads for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. They arrived and found an 18-year-old man laying in the street with a gunshot wound and unresponsive.
Detroit mother wants police bodycam footage of son's killing released: 'They've got to pay'
Quieauna Wilson knew a reporter was at the door, and she knew why. She couldn't hold back her tears. "They've got to pay for what they did," Wilson told the Free Press, referring to the Detroit police officers who shot and killed her 20-year-old son, Porter Burks, early Sunday morning on the city's west side. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call
DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews case
Jim Matthews murder has shocked a communityWWJ via Facebook. Nobody is quite sure why Jim Matthews' life was taken in the brutal fashion it was. He was an overnight anchor for WWJ radio, and colleagues have sung his praises since news of his death began being reported. Nobody has said a bad word about the man publicly to date.
13abc.com
TPD looking for alleged robber of Fifth Third bank on Secor
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are seeking to identify a lone bank robber that hit a Fifth Third bank branch on Monday morning. Authorities say a black male with a stocky build and between the ages of 40-50 years old robbed the West Gate branch on Secor just before 10 a.m.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police shoot knife-wielding man • Man shoots coworker at Bloomfield Hills deli • Wolverine Watchmen
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
