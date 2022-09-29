ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

At least four Detroit officers on leave pending fatal shooting probe

Detroit — At least four Detroit police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation into Sunday's fatal shooting of Porter Burks, a 20-year-old mentally ill man who reportedly refused officers' orders to drop a knife. Detroit Police Chief James White said Sunday...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Oakland Press

Case against 3 accused of killing homeless man advanced to circuit court

The case against three people accused of killing a homeless man in Pontiac has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Following a preliminary exam in 50th District Court, Judge Ronda Gross determined there was probable cause to advance the case against Alice Marie Preacher aka Alice Marie Anthony, 51, Brian Catorie Bonner, 41, and Romaro Lee Wilson, 29, for the March 24 death of Tobby Robert Farrington, 50, of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Police investigating after Pontiac man found fatally shot

PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a Pontiac man was found dead early Monday morning. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department were dispatched to the 200 block of High Street in Pontiac after receiving reports that a man had been shot.When they arrived at the scene at about 1:46 a.m., they found Guillermo Rosado, 26, "slumped over the center console of his vehicle."Police say attempts to revive him were unsuccessful and an autopsy is scheduled. The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Family pleads for answers after Detroit police shoot and kill man armed with knife

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man found dead inside vehicle in suspected murder

FOX 2 - A 26-year-old Pontiac man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Monday morning in what Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives believe was a murder. The victim, Guillermo Rosado, was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle at 1:46 a.m. by deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department after responding to a report of a shooting.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff: Man found dead with gunshot wound believed to be victim of homicide

Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the early morning slaying of a Pontiac man found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators believe that the man, Guillermo Rosado, was a victim of homicide. Sheriff’s deputies and a crew from the Waterford Township Fire Department responding to a report that...
PONTIAC, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Cold case executions: who killed Linda Wright and Gary Kasco over 50 years ago?

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - It's been nearly half of a century since Linda Wright and Gary Kasco were brutally murdered inside a Bingham Farms home. It's been 50 years of evidence and clues and dead ends as the Michigan State Police have investigated - but despite the passage of time, they're not done searching for the person responsible.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for tips on fatal shooting of 24-year-old in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the murder of 24-year-old David Brown outside his home in Detroit.The incident happened on Monday, June 6, at about 2:15 a.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Stotter on the city's northeast side.Brown exited his house after having an argument with someone over the phone. According to Crime Stoppers, when he left the house a vehicle pulled up and two men exited the vehicle. One man said he was tired of talking.After that, one of the men fired several shots.Brown was struck and he ran to the alley behind the residence where he died. All tips will remain anonymous. Rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org.  
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

One dead, one wounded in two separate shootings in Eastpointe

A 60-year-old man is accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Friday in Eastpointe that may have been connected to a road rage incident, police said. Officers were called at about 7:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near 8 Mile and Kelly roads for a report of a shooting, according to authorities. They arrived and found an 18-year-old man laying in the street with a gunshot wound and unresponsive.
EASTPOINTE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call

DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

TPD looking for alleged robber of Fifth Third bank on Secor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police and the FBI are seeking to identify a lone bank robber that hit a Fifth Third bank branch on Monday morning. Authorities say a black male with a stocky build and between the ages of 40-50 years old robbed the West Gate branch on Secor just before 10 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police shoot knife-wielding man • Man shoots coworker at Bloomfield Hills deli • Wolverine Watchmen

MONDAY NEWS HIT - A 20-year-old man is dead and a family is pleading for answers after he was shot by Detroit police after allegedly charging at them with a knife. Police said the man who was identified as Porter Burks of Detroit was experiencing a ‘mental episode’ when his family called for law enforcement help after saying he was armed with a knife.
DETROIT, MI

