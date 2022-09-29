ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
KING 5

'Human-caused' Bolt Creek Fire is now 36% contained, nears 12,500 acres

SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Western Washington Incident Management Team confirmed the Bolt Creek Fire was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire has grown to approximately 12,486 acres and is 36% contained. The fire is continuing to spread into the Wild Sky Wildnerness, primarily around Eagle Rock north of Skykomish. The exact origin and cause details are still under investigation.
SKYKOMISH, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

A stretch of the Yakima Greenway will be closed for cleanup work with helicopters

A section of the Yakima Greenway trail between Boise Pond and McGuire Playground will temporarily close Wednesday during a cleanup effort involving helicopters. Helicopters will airlift more than 9 tons of garbage that has been collected from six abandoned homeless campsites along the 13-mile stretch of river and Greenway between Selah and Union Gap, according to a Yakima County news release.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon

Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee girls blank Moses Lake 4-0

Looking at the high school soccer scoreboard from Saturday, Wenatchee defended its home field with a 4-nil win over Moses Lake. Sebastian Moraga and Eric Granstrom had the call on the NCWLIFE Channel…. West Valley blasted Eastmont 8-to-1. Omak blanked Manson 4-nil. Grandview shut down Ephrata 3-1. Mount Vernon Christian...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News October 3rd, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Activity from the Bolt Creek Fire continues to affect travel on U.S. Highway 2 but there have been no large-scale closures since the highway was reopened last Thursday. A charge of violating a protective order has multiplied problems for an East Wenatchee man, who was previously convicted of a sex offense and The Wenatchee Valley’s new unified fire district responded to its first blaze on Friday.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Search for missing 4-year-old in Yakima raises questions about lighting, cameras at parks

Safety is hanging heavy on the minds of the family and community members searching for a child missing from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. John Barton has been at the park at all hours since 4-year-old Lucian Munguia, his great-nephew, disappeared from the area Sept. 10. Barton and a son-in-law slept at the park overnight for about two weeks after Lucian’s disappearance, and the family is set up there daily to hand out fliers and meet with volunteers.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
ROCK ISLAND, WA
kpq.com

Bolt Creek Fire Picks Up Activity, Evacuations Increased

The Bolt Creek Fire is moving near the Skykomish community while it burns across steep slopes heading west and north. A fire weather watch is in place for the next 48 hours for the fire with temperatures in the mid-80's and low humidity expected Monday and Tuesday. The critical fire...
SKYKOMISH, WA
News Break
NewsBreak
ncwlife.com

Judge denies Leavenworth's injunction against rival Oktoberfest

SPOKANE — A federal judge on Wednesday turned down the city of Leavenworth's request for an injunction that would bar festival operators from billing their Wenatchee-based fall festival as "Leavenworth Oktoberfest." In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice said the city "has not submitted sufficient evidence...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KXLY

Redmond man dies while being airlifted from Aasgard Pass

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man died while he was being airlifted from Aasgard Pass on September 24. Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett said 41-year-old Swaminathan Sundaram of Redmond died while hiking the pass, located south of Leavenworth. At around 10 a.m. on Saturday, RiverCom Dispatch was advised of a...
REDMOND, WA
ncwlife.com

Man wanted for pointing a sawed-off shotgun at people arrested in Brewster

Brewster police captured a suspect Sunday who earlier allegedly pointed a sawed-off shotgun at two people in Oroville. Arrested was Ruben Landa Ocampo, 29. The Brewster Police Department said at about 4 p.m. Officer Vernon Reyes saw a 2003 Honda CRV the suspect was reportedly driving traveling south on Highway 97 north of Brewster.
BREWSTER, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima

An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
YAKIMA, WA

