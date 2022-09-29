Read full article on original website
Duckie252
4d ago
If you are grown, why are you messing with these children? Find somebody grown. Leave these children alone. Now you looking like a fool with your picture up here.
Reply(1)
14
Lawrence Campbell
3d ago
🤔🤔 You mean to tell me all them single moms that come to the school. And he out there messing with children!? Lock him Up and give Me the Key!🤬🤬
Reply
11
Toya Everette
4d ago
they let anyone teach these days. just horrible how many teachers are having inappropriate exchanges with students.
Reply(1)
17
