Halifax County, NC

Duckie252
4d ago

If you are grown, why are you messing with these children? Find somebody grown. Leave these children alone. Now you looking like a fool with your picture up here.

Lawrence Campbell
3d ago

🤔🤔 You mean to tell me all them single moms that come to the school. And he out there messing with children!? Lock him Up and give Me the Key!🤬🤬

Toya Everette
4d ago

they let anyone teach these days. just horrible how many teachers are having inappropriate exchanges with students.

