Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Related
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
Tina Lee-Vogt appointed Sacramento's nighttime economy manager
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been six months to the day since the deadly mass shooting on Sacramento's K Street, and city leaders created a new position to make nighttime in the city safer. Tina Lee-Vogt was appointed to the new position, officially titled nighttime economy manager, Monday. In the...
Unlicensed Roseville glass repair man suspected of smashing windows at several Sacramento businesses
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Roseville man is suspected of destroying several Sacramento-area businesses' windows with the damages estimated to cost more than $500,000, according to Citrus Heights police. While serving a search warrant in the vandalism cases, police arrested a man for unrelated charges. Philip Archuleta, 30, was arrested...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRA.com
Looking for the perfect corn maze, pumpkin patch in Northern California? Here's 10 around Sacramento
As fall brings cool weather and changing leaves to Northern California, it also means the return of October favorites like pumpkin patches, haunted houses and the ever-popular corn maze. Most pumpkin patches and corn mazes are open through October. Here are some you can explore in and around the Sacramento...
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road
SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene.
Man killed in overnight shooting in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. A man died at the scene.
goldcountrymedia.com
Pedestrian dies Sunday in Rocklin traffic collision
A pedestrian died in a traffic collision Sunday morning that occurred on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road in Rocklin involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, in her 70s, succumbed to her injuries, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The vehicle driver is a young adult, according to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sacramento set to announce new position tasked with nighttime safety
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, the police department and other community partners are set to announce the creation of a brand new position to make nighttime in the city more safe. It comes as the city marks six months since the deadly mass shooting on K Street...
Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday
A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
'The times have changed' | The K Street Shootout, six months later
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Six months after the deadly K Street shootout in downtown Sacramento claimed six lives and left 12 others hurt, community members who were there are reflecting on how the city's nightlife scene has changed. "These situations are very tragic - very tragic," said security guard and...
capradio.org
Sacramento revamps cannabis enforcement system after facing dozens of lawsuits, racism allegations
Sacramento has made significant changes to its illegal cannabis cultivation enforcement program, in the face of mounting legal challenges and allegations of racism. The underlying problem is real: Hundreds of houses across Sacramento have been converted to illegal grow operations in recent years. But the city’s enforcement approach has faced...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision
GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured
ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
Jaywalking in California to be decriminalized starting in 2023
CALIFORNIA, USA — Californians will soon be able to jaywalk without getting a ticket from the police, if it’s safe to do so. The change comes after Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 2147 into law. It defines when an officer can stop and cite a pedestrian for jaywalking.
capradio.org
Gov. Newsom Signs New Laws | CapRadio Investigation into Sacramento Cannabis Enforcement | Elk Grove Music Prodigy
A breakdown of the bills Governor Gavin Newsom has signed into law or vetoed. A CapRadio News investigation into Sacramento’s enforcement of illegal marijuana growers. A 16-year-old music prodigy from Elk Grove who can play over 100 different instruments is capturing national attention. Gov. Newsom signs new laws. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin
ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Nikko Panella Grabs the Broom and Completes Delta Speedway Championship Sweep
Stockton’s Nikko Panella completed a sweep of the 2022 Super 600 and Non-Wing championships during Saturday’s finale at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union. The sweeps also complete a “cycle” of championships for Panella, winning each of the four division titles during his career on the 1/7th mile dirt oval in Stockton.
Human remains found in Foresthill
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KRON) — What appeared to be human remains were found by deputies in Foresthill, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call shortly before 7:30 a.m. on September 28 on Cold Springs Drive. After arriving, deputies located what appeared to be human remains, police said. In […]
KCRA.com
Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0