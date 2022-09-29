ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Sacramento to announce new ‘Nighttime Economy Manager’ position

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Some changes could be coming to Sacramento’s nightlife as the city says there will be a meeting Monday morning to announce a new position. The Nighttime Economy Manager role is created in an effort to improve nightlife in Sacramento. Specific detailed will not be released until Monday morning but the city […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Tina Lee-Vogt appointed Sacramento's nighttime economy manager

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's been six months to the day since the deadly mass shooting on Sacramento's K Street, and city leaders created a new position to make nighttime in the city safer. Tina Lee-Vogt was appointed to the new position, officially titled nighttime economy manager, Monday. In the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say one victim - an unidentified man - was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was killed in an overnight shooting in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers responded around 3:10 a.m. Monday to reports of a shooting on the 6200 block of Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. A man died at the scene.
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Pedestrian dies Sunday in Rocklin traffic collision

A pedestrian died in a traffic collision Sunday morning that occurred on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road in Rocklin involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, in her 70s, succumbed to her injuries, according to the Rocklin Police Department. The vehicle driver is a young adult, according to...
ROCKLIN, CA
ABC10

Teen hurt in Sacramento shooting Sunday

A Sunday morning shooting left a teenager hurt, officials with the Sacramento Police Department said. Officers received reports of a shooting around 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of Waterwheel Drive, near The Vue Apartment Homes. At the scene, officers said they found a 16-year-old boy.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

One dead, two injured in Grass Valley head-on collision

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and another two people were injured in a head-on collision Sunday night in Grass Valley, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a 47-year-old man from Grass Valley was driving westbound on State Route 20 near Slacks Ravine overcrossing at a high rate of speed […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
FOX40

Rocklin crash kills a woman, leaves a man injured

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department says a woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Stanford Ranch and Harvest Roads just before noon Sunday. Witnesses say the driver was crying in her mother’s arms after the crash. There is no marked crosswalk where the woman was hit. Corporal Marc Guillermo […]
ROCKLIN, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 person is dead after a collision in Rocklin

ROCKLIN — One person is dead after a collision in Rocklin.According to Rocklin Police, a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Stanford Ranch Road and Harvest Road.Unfortunately, that person has died from their injuries.Police say they are still investigating the cause of the crash.
ROCKLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Human remains found in Foresthill

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KRON) — What appeared to be human remains were found by deputies in Foresthill, according to a Facebook post by Placer County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call shortly before 7:30 a.m. on September 28 on Cold Springs Drive. After arriving, deputies located what appeared to be human remains, police said. In […]
FORESTHILL, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected Sacramento-area serial window smasher arrested, police say

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — One person has been arrested in connection with destroying multiple Northern California businesses' large glass windows and causing over $500,000 in damages, authorities said. Philip Archuleta, 30, 0f Roseville was arrested for unrelated crimes, including possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment but...
SACRAMENTO, CA
