Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Ocean Freight Orders Are Signaling a Big Drop in Consumer Demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
NBC Miami
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Credit Suisse, Tesla, Myovant Sciences and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla dropped 5.7% in the premarket after announcing deliveries of over 343,000 vehicles during the third quarter. That number was a record high for Tesla and up 42% from a year ago, but below forecasts. ViaSat (VSAT) – ViaSat rallied 5.9% in premarket trading after the...
NBC Miami
South Korea's Naver to Buy U.S. E-Commerce Site Poshmark for $1.2 Billion
Naver will acquire Poshmark for $17.90 per share in an all-cash deal that will value the online retailer at roughly $1.2 billion, the companies said Monday. Poshmark shares popped in extended trading. South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring U.S. e-retailer Poshmark for roughly $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday....
NBC Miami
Apple's App Store Revenue Fell in September as Game Purchases Cooled, Morgan Stanley Says
Apple's App Store revenue declined about 5% in September, according to Morgan Stanley, the steepest drop since the bank started modeling the data in 2015. It's another sign that the App Store could face challenges as the economy slows. Apple's App Store net revenue fell about 5% in September, according...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Rivian Says It's on Pace to Meet 2022 Goals After Production Grew 67% in the Third Quarter
Rivian's third-quarter production jumped 67% from the second quarter, to over 7,000 vehicles. The California EV startup confirmed that it remains on track to build 25,000 EVs in 2022, in line with its March guidance. Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive said Monday that it produced over 7,000 vehicles in the...
NBC Miami
General Motors Says Sales Rose 24% in the Third Quarter
DETROIT – General Motors' third-quarter vehicle sales increased 24% compared to a year ago, when supply chain issues weighed more heavily on the company's output. The Detroit automaker on Monday said it sold 555,580 vehicles from July through September, up from about 447,000 a year earlier, when sales were depressed due to Malaysia-related supply issues of semiconductor chips. The increase was in line with or higher than industry analysts' expectations of an at least 21.6% increase.
NBC Miami
Peloton Will Put Bikes in Every Hilton-Branded Hotel in the U.S.
Peloton will put bikes in all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S., the company announced Monday. The partnership with Hilton includes all 18 of the hospitality giant's hotel subsidiaries, including Hampton Inn and Doubletree. It's the latest in a broad effort to expand the consumer base under CEO Barry McCarthy.
Comments / 0