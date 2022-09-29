ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

Ocean Freight Orders Are Signaling a Big Drop in Consumer Demand

U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
South Korea's Naver to Buy U.S. E-Commerce Site Poshmark for $1.2 Billion

Naver will acquire Poshmark for $17.90 per share in an all-cash deal that will value the online retailer at roughly $1.2 billion, the companies said Monday. Poshmark shares popped in extended trading. South Korean internet giant Naver is acquiring U.S. e-retailer Poshmark for roughly $1.2 billion, the companies announced Monday....
General Motors Says Sales Rose 24% in the Third Quarter

DETROIT – General Motors' third-quarter vehicle sales increased 24% compared to a year ago, when supply chain issues weighed more heavily on the company's output. The Detroit automaker on Monday said it sold 555,580 vehicles from July through September, up from about 447,000 a year earlier, when sales were depressed due to Malaysia-related supply issues of semiconductor chips. The increase was in line with or higher than industry analysts' expectations of an at least 21.6% increase.
Peloton Will Put Bikes in Every Hilton-Branded Hotel in the U.S.

Peloton will put bikes in all 5,400 Hilton-branded hotels in the U.S., the company announced Monday. The partnership with Hilton includes all 18 of the hospitality giant's hotel subsidiaries, including Hampton Inn and Doubletree. It's the latest in a broad effort to expand the consumer base under CEO Barry McCarthy.
