Elle
Rihanna Steps Out In Gown and Diamonds For Dinner In Santa Monica
On Friday night, musical artist Rihanna went all out for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The 34-year-old beauty mogul was photographed wearing a floor-length black gown made of velvet with a deep neckline and puffy, long sleeves embroidered in an asymmetric pattern in black thread. She carried a matching clutch of the same material.
Elle
Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris
These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids These Celebrities Had the Cutest Disney Auditions as Kids. On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
Elle
Met Gala 2023: All The Details You Need To Know, From The Theme To The Date
The Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and this year’s theme is a perfect tribute to one of the greatest heavyweights in fashion history. On May 1, 2023, creative directors, models, actors, designers and more will take to the red carpeted steps of the The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City to celebrate the annual fundraising gala and pay homage to all things art, design and creativity.
Elle
The Genius Way Coperni Dressed A Thong-Wearing Bella Hadid In A White Dress Made From Spray Paint
Guests were given hints that they should expect something big from the Coperni SS23 show during Paris Fashion Week – but we very much doubt anyone could have foreseen the grand finale that has had the internet buzzing with wide-eyed fascination and disbelief ever since. This content is imported...
Elle
Your Kohl’s Shopping Guide to Day-to-Night Dressing
Does it seem like life just got busier? Suddenly schedules are booked with days that can take you from work to drinks to late dinners. As fun as it may be to say yes to everything, it does lead to a problem: What do you wear when plans that take you out of your house and away from your computer start before 9 A.M. and end after 9 P.M.?
Elle
Hailey Bieber Wears Sweet Pink Dress With Plunging Neckline to LA Gala
On Saturday evening, Hailey Bieber made an appearance at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F*ck Cancer, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The 25-year-old model wore a gorgeous coral pink form-fitting dress with a plunging halter neckline. The Vivienne Westwood dress featured a fun asymmetric frill down the front of Hailey's body and a corseted bodice, and came down just below her knees.
