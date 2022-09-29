ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Elle

Rihanna Steps Out In Gown and Diamonds For Dinner In Santa Monica

On Friday night, musical artist Rihanna went all out for a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. The 34-year-old beauty mogul was photographed wearing a floor-length black gown made of velvet with a deep neckline and puffy, long sleeves embroidered in an asymmetric pattern in black thread. She carried a matching clutch of the same material.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Elle

Zendaya Wears Sheer Bodysuit With Sequined Blazer to Valentino Show In Paris

On Sunday, October 2, Zendaya made a stunning appearance at the Valentino spring/summer 2023 collection show during Paris Fashion Week and took a front seat to the runway. The Spider-Man star was wearing a sheer bodysuit covered in tiny crystals covering a pair of black short-shorts. Over the ensemble, she wore an oversized black blazer, also glimmering with sparkling sequins and patterned in the same alternate V-shapes as the sheer suit.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Met Gala 2023: All The Details You Need To Know, From The Theme To The Date

The Met Gala 2023 is just around the corner, and this year’s theme is a perfect tribute to one of the greatest heavyweights in fashion history. On May 1, 2023, creative directors, models, actors, designers and more will take to the red carpeted steps of the The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute in New York City to celebrate the annual fundraising gala and pay homage to all things art, design and creativity.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Your Kohl’s Shopping Guide to Day-to-Night Dressing

Does it seem like life just got busier? Suddenly schedules are booked with days that can take you from work to drinks to late dinners. As fun as it may be to say yes to everything, it does lead to a problem: What do you wear when plans that take you out of your house and away from your computer start before 9 A.M. and end after 9 P.M.?
APPAREL
Elle

Hailey Bieber Wears Sweet Pink Dress With Plunging Neckline to LA Gala

On Saturday evening, Hailey Bieber made an appearance at the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting F*ck Cancer, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The 25-year-old model wore a gorgeous coral pink form-fitting dress with a plunging halter neckline. The Vivienne Westwood dress featured a fun asymmetric frill down the front of Hailey's body and a corseted bodice, and came down just below her knees.
SANTA MONICA, CA

