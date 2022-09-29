ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros Recalling Jake Meyers From Sugar Land

By Michael Connor
SportsTalk 790 KBME
SportsTalk 790 KBME
 4 days ago

The Astros are recalling Jake Meyers from Sugar Land according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJM54_0iFeWDbl00
Photo: Getty Images

