Fantasy Football Week 4: Start and Sit

WEEK 3 RECAP

Browns 29, Steelers 17: Beyond possibly making the catch of the season on Thursday Night Football against Cleveland, George Pickens has been as advertised. It just hasn't shown up in the box score yet. This will likely change when Pittsburgh switches out Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback for fellow rookie Kenny Pickett, who is a more accurate deep ball thrower.

Bears 23, Texans 20: David Montgomery suffered an ankle and knee injury early in the first quarter and was sidelined for the rest of the game. Khalil Herbert finished as Week 3's overall RB1 with 157 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Montgomery is currently considered day-to-day. After the first two games, Herbert was the overall RB30 in standard formats (RB37 in PPR), which planted him firmly in the weekly flex conversation when Montgomery was healthy. There's top-10 upside if Montgomery misses time of Herbert eventually supplants him as the starter.

Titans 24, Raiders 22: Austin Hooper just isn't getting the opportunity in Tennessee — four receptions (nine targets) for 44 yards in three games — and there's just too many other options at tight end available to care much.

Colts 20, Chiefs 17: Clyde Edwards-Helaire is currently the overall RB8 in standard formats (RB4 in PPR), but it is largely based on unsustainable touchdown production. In fact, Jerick McKinnon has led Kansas City in snaps every week.

Dolphins 21, Bills 19: Miami ran only 39 offensive plays, which explains why there weren’t many great fantasy performers on the team. That and a matchup against a really good Buffalo defense (despite several injuries), and oh yeah, a debilitating heat that caused most of the people in the stadium to cramp up.

Vikings 28, Lions 24: Like the Mad Titan Thanos, Dalvin Cook hurting his shoulder is inevitable. Unlike renting a car, if you drafted Cook, you must pay for his insurance. This is your annual reminder to handcuff Alexander Mattison if you're brave enough to roster Cook.

Ravens 37, Patriots 26: Is Lamar Jackson the Shohei Ohtani of football? Jackson currently leads the NFL in touchdown passes (10) and is tied for fifth in rushing yards (243).

Bengals 27, Jets 12: Tyler Conklin is the overall TE3 in PPR formats (TE7 in standard) through three games. Conklin leads all tight ends in routes run with 131, leading to the third-most targets (24), second-most receptions (18) and seventh-most yards (140).

Eagles 24, Commanders 8: DeVonta Smith set career marks in targets (12), receptions (eight) and yards (169), partially aided by Dallas Goedert suffering a shin injury early that limited him (and reduced his normal target share) the last three quarters.

Panthers 22, Saints 14: For the life of me, I can't fathom why Baker Mayfield is choosing to involve Robbie Anderson and Shi Smith at the expense of DJ Moore and Christian McCaffrey.

Jaguars 38, Chargers 10: We could be witnessing Trevor Lawrence leveling up early in his second season. Lawrence's currently the overall QB10 through three games. He was one of four quarterbacks last week who had three or more touchdown passes and Jacksonville has run the most red-zone plays this season (45), according to Pro Football Focus.

Rams 20, Cardinals 12: Marquise Brown (WR9) and Greg Dortch (WR19) have both been PPR studs so far, but both could see their value take a big hit when DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore return from suspension and injury respectively (especially Dortch).

Falcons 27, Seahawks 23: Marcus Mariota has been a borderline QB1 — QB13 overall — through three games and is one of three quarterbacks with 90-plus rushing yards and multiple rushing touchdowns on the season — Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts are the others.

Packers 14, Buccaneers 12: Reports last week had Romeo Doubs receiving increased volume with Sammy Watkins landing on the IR and Christian Watson injured, and that's exactly what happened with the rookie producing eight receptions (on team-leading 24 percent target share) for 73 yards and a TD. If the usage holds, there's WR3/flex upside here with Aaron Rodgers throwing him the football.

Broncos 11, 49ers 10: Russell Wilson is currently the overall QB25, but Denver's next four matchups are against very beatable secondaries in the Raiders (26th in passing yards per game), Colts (17th), Chargers (20th) and Jets (16th).

Cowboys 23, Giants 16: Rookie Daniel Bellinger has produced borderline starting value at tight end the last two games as the overall TE12 in standard formats (TE13 in PPR). The former Aztec is someone to monitor considering how much of a mess the G-Men's wide receiver room is currently.

Here's my best bets for Week 4:

MIAMI AT CINCINNATI

Obvious starters: Tyreek Hill (MIA), Ja'Marr Chase (CIN), Joe Mixon (CIN), Tee Higgins (CIN), Joe Burrow (CIN).

Who to start: Both Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) and Jaylen Waddle (MIA) are obvious starting options if they're active — monitor their respective injuries leading up to game time. Chase Edmonds (MIA) deserves flex consideration as the overall RB25 in standard formats (RB31 in PPR). Tyler Boyd (CIN) maintains WR3/flex value as the overall WR24 in standard formats (WR32 in PPR) through three games.

Who to sit: Raheem Mostert (MIA) is touchdown-dependent with only one game where he's received double-digit touches this season. Mike Gesicki (MIA) is touchdown-dependent with only six receptions (six targets) in three games. I'm fading both the Dolphins D/ST and Bengals D/ST against two potentially explosive offenses. Samaje Perine (CIN) remains touchdown-dependent when Mixon is active.

Sleeper: Hayden Hurst (CIN) faces a defense that has allowed at least five receptions, 47 yards or a TD to tight ends in every game this season.

MINNESOTA VS. NEW ORLEANS (AT LONDON)

Obvious starters: Justin Jefferson (MIN), Alvin Kamara (NO).

Who to start: Adam Thielen (MIN) deserves flex consideration as the overall WR40 in standard formats (WR41 in PPR) through three games and the solid TD-potential he carries into every game. Kirk Cousins (MIN) deserves streaming consideration (Cousins is the overall QB14) despite the tough matchup with at least 260 passing yards and two TDs in two of three games. The Vikings D/ST are a solid streaming option against an offense that has allowed 11 sacks, five interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two TDs in three games. KJ Osborn (MIN) is a flex flier if you're desperate after he finished as the overall WR13 in standard formats last week — WR15 in PPR. You're starting Michael Thomas (NO) if he's active — Thomas is the overall WR12 in standard formats through three games (WR16 in PPR). Chris Olave (NO) is well on his way to becoming an obvious starter with 13 targets in each of the last two games.

Who to sit: Dalvin Cook (MIN) is considered day-to-day after suffering a separated shoulder — the injury caused him to miss a game last season. Irv Smith Jr. (MIN) is touchdown-dependent against a defense that has allowed only nine receptions and 63 yards to tight ends in three games. I'm fading a banged-up Jameis Winston (NO) with two TDs against five interceptions the last two games. Jarvis Landry (NO) is dealing with an ankle injury and only deserves flex consideration in deeper PPR formats at this time. Mark Ingram (NO) remains touchdown-dependent with only five touches in two of three games. Juwan Johnson (NO) took a step back in usage last week — only one target after receiving at least five targets in each of the first two games. There are higher upside options than the Saints D/ST this week.

Sleeper: Alexander Mattison (MIN) produced 518 total yards, three TDs and 19 receptions in four starts last season.

CLEVELAND AT ATLANTA

Obvious starters: Nick Chubb (CLE), Amari Cooper (CLE), Kyle Pitts (ATL), Cordarrelle Patterson (ATL).

Who to start: Kareem Hunt (CLE) remains a premium flex option with RB2 upside — Hunt is currently standard's RB14 and PPR's RB15. David Njoku (CLE) faces a defense that has allowed at least seven receptions, 71 yards or a TD to tight ends the last two games. The Browns D/ST are a solid streaming option if you're desperate. Drake London (ATL) has at least five receptions, 74 yards or a TD in every game this season. Marcus Mariota (ATL) has been a borderline QB1 — QB13 overall — especially when you factor in his rushing upside.

Who to sit: There's not enough volume to trust Jacoby Brissett (CLE) in fantasy outside of superflex formats.

Sleeper: Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE) faces a defense that has allowed six touchdowns to wide receivers in three games.

WASHINGTON AT DALLAS

Obvious starters: Terry McLaurin (WAS), Antonio Gibson (WAS), CeeDee Lamb (DAL), Ezekiel Elliott (DAL), Cowboys D/ST.

Who to start: Curtis Samuel (WAS) has at least seven receptions and nine targets in every game this season. JD McKissic (WAS) maintains his flex value in PPR as the overall RB32 in the format — McKissic has 16 receptions through three games. Tony Pollard (DAL) is the overall RB8 in standard formats the last two games (RB10 in PPR).

Who to sit: I'm fading Carson Wentz (WAS) against a defense that has only allowed two passing TDs this season. Logan Thomas (WAS) is touchdown-dependent with such a difficult matchup. I'm fading Dalton Schultz (DAL) if he's active so soon after spraining a PCL in his right knee. Let's see how Michael Gallup (DAL) fits into an offense led by Cooper Rush before we utilize him.

Sleeper: Jahan Dotson (WAS) only had two receptions for 10 yards last week, but he finished with a season-high eight targets.

SEATTLE AT DETROIT

Obvious starters: DK Metcalf (SEA), Tyler Lockett (SEA).

Who to start: Rashaad Penny (SEA) has a premium matchup and at least 14 touches in two of three games. Geno Smith (SEA) has sneaky streaming value after finishing as Week 3's QB7 against a very beatable Lions defense. You're starting Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) if he's active with an ankle issue — St. Brown is currently a top-four option at wide receiver. TJ Hockenson (DET) remains an obvious start if he's active (he's currently dealing with multiple ailments). Jamaal Williams (DET) is the overall RB5 in standard formats (RB8 in PPR) through three games, and was already a premium flex option before D'Andre Swift's injury. Jared Goff (DET) maintains streaming value as the overall QB11 through three games.

Who to sit: Noah Fant (SEA) remains touchdown-dependent with only 10 targets in three games. D'Andre Swift (DET) will likely be sidelined with a shoulder injury. DJ Chark (DET) remains boom-or-bust.

Sleeper: Kenneth Walker (SEA) faces a defense that has allowed six touchdowns to running backs in three games.

TENNESSEE AT INDIANAPOLIS

Obvious starters: Derrick Henry (TEN), Jonathan Taylor (IND), Michael Pittman Jr. (IND).

Who to start: Nyheim Hines (IND) maintains flex value in PPR — Hines is the overall RB38 in the format — with at least four receptions in every game this season. The Colts D/ST have streaming value against a hurting Titans’ offensive line.

Who to sit: I'm fading both Robert Woods (TEN) and Treylon Burks (TEN) against a tough pass defense at home. Ryan Tannehill (TEN) currently only has value in superflex formats. Austin Hooper (TEN) remains touchdown-dependent with only nine targets in three games.

Sleeper: Matt Ryan (IND) faces a defense that has allowed eight TDs to quarterbacks in three games.

CHICAGO AT N.Y. GIANTS

Obvious starters: Saquon Barkley (NYG).

Who to start: Khalil Herbert (CHI) has RB1 upside — he's averaging 7.3 yards per carry — especially if David Montgomery sits. Richie James (NYG) deserves flex consideration as the last man standing in the G-Men's wide receiver room and at least four receptions and five targets in every game this season.

Who to sit: David Montgomery (CHI) is currently day-to-day with ankle and knee issues. I'm fading Justin Fields (CHI) until the Bears show they're not afraid to let him throw a forward pass. Darnell Mooney (CHI) remains boom-or-bust with only four receptions for 27 yards in three games. Cole Kmet (CHI) remains touchdown-dependent with only five targets in three games. Daniel Jones (NYG) only has value in superflex formats — Jones is currently the overall QB18. There's no way to trust Kadarius Toney (NYG) or Kenny Golladay (NYG) at this point.

Sleeper(s): Both the Bears D/ST and Giants D/ST have streaming value against mistake-prone offenses.

JACKSONVILLE AT PHILADELPHIA

Obvious starters: Christian Kirk (JAC), James Robinson (JAC), Jalen Hurts (PHI), AJ Brown (PHI), Dallas Goedert (PHI), Eagles D/ST.

Who to start: Trevor Lawrence (JAC) is currently the overall QB10 through three games. Travis Etienne (JAC) deserves flex consideration — especially in PPR — with at least 12 touches in each of the last two games. Evan Engram (JAC) has streaming value in PPR as the overall TE14 in the format — he's averaging five targets per game. Miles Sanders (PHI) has RB2 upside with at least 15 touches in every game this season. DeVonta Smith (PHI) has been a top-eight option at wide receiver the last two games — 15 receptions (19 targets) for 249 yards and a TD.

Who to sit: Marvin Jones (JAC) is touchdown-dependent as the third option in the Jaguars pass attack. Kenneth Gainwell (PHI) remains touchdown-dependent with only 13 touches in three games.

Sleeper: Zay Jones (JAC) has produced WR2/WR3 value so far — he's overall WR33 in standard (WR26 in PPR) through three games.

N.Y. JETS AT PITTSBURGH

Obvious starters: Najee Harris (PIT), Diontae Johnson (PIT), Pat Freiermuth (PIT), Steelers D/ST.

Who to start: Garrett Wilson (NYJ) is tied for seventh in the NFL with 33 targets through three games. Both Breece Hall (NYJ) and Michael Carter (NYJ) have been top-30 options at running back through three games, making them solid flex options with RB2 upside. Elijah Moore (NYJ) has WR3/flex upside against a defense that has allowed 44 receptions and four TDs to wide receivers in three games.

Who to sit: Corey Davis (NYJ) remains touchdown-dependent since he's fourth on the Jets in target share. Let's wait-and-see with Zach Wilson (NYJ) . Chase Claypool (PIT) and George Pickens (PIT) are both boom-or-bust flex fliers against a defense that has allowed wide receivers to score six TDs in three games. Mitchell Trubisky (PIT) has one-or-fewer passing TDs in every game this season.

Sleeper: Tyler Conklin (NYJ) is the overall TE3 in PPR formats (TE7 in standard) through three games, but still available in most leagues.

BUFFALO AT BALTIMORE

Obvious starters: Josh Allen (BUF), Stefon Diggs (BUF), Lamar Jackson (BAL), Mark Andrews (BAL).

Who to start: Gabe Davis (BUF) has WR2 upside against a defense that has allowed 56 receptions, 842 yards and five TDs to wide receivers in three games. The potential for double-digit touches keeps Devin Singletary (BUF) locked in as a premium flex option with RB2 upside. Both the Bills D/ST and Ravens D/ST are usable despite the potential for offensive fireworks. Rashod Bateman (BAL) maintains WR3/flex upside with at least 59 yards or a TD in every game this season.

Who to sit: Dawson Knox (BUF) remains touchdown-dependent with only 11 targets through three games. Zack Moss (BUF) and James Cook (BUF) remain touchdown-dependent with volatile usage. JK Dobbins (BAL) is touchdown-dependent with a difficult matchup and still a bit of rust to shake off. Devin Duvernay (BAL) maintains boom-or-bust value with four TDs (one on a kick return) and only eight touches in three games.

Sleeper: Isaiah McKenzie (BUF) is the overall WR28 in standard formats (tied for WR35 in PPR) through three games and the matchup is ripe.

L.A. CHARGERS AT HOUSTON

Obvious starters: Austin Ekeler (LAC), Justin Herbert (LAC), Brandin Cooks (HOU).

Who to start: You're starting Keenan Allen (LAC) if he's active. Mike Williams (LAC) maintains WR3/flex upside as the overall WR28 in standard formats (WR35 in PPR) through three games. Gerald Everett (LAC) has 20 targets in three games — seventh among tight ends. Joshua Palmer (LAC) has been the overall WR26 in two games without Allen — 10 receptions and a TD in 17 targets. Dameon Pierce (HOU) is dealing with a hip issue we need to monitor, but his usage (50 touches in three games) is suited perfectly to smash in a matchup against a defense that just got ransacked by the Jaguars run game.

Who to sit: I'm downgrading the Chargers D/ST with Joey Bosa sidelined after groin surgery. Rex Burkhead (HOU) only has value in the deepest of PPR formats unless Pierce is inactive.

Sleeper: Nico Collins (HOU) is a boom-or-bust flex flier against a defense that has allowed five TDs to wide receivers in three games.

ARIZONA AT CAROLINA

Obvious starters: Kyler Murray (ARI), Marquise Brown (ARI), James Conner (ARI), Zach Ertz (ARI), Christian McCaffrey (CAR).

Who to start: Rondale Moore (ARI) will have WR3/flex upside if active. It's only a matter of time before DJ Moore (CAR) goes off (keep the faith).

Who to sit: Robbie Anderson (CAR) remains boom-or-bust with only four receptions (nine targets) the last two games. Baker Mayfield (CAR) currently only has value in superflex formats — Mayfield is fantasy's overall QB20 through three games.

Sleeper: Greg Dortch (ARI) has at least seven receptions, 63 yards or a TD in every game this season.

NEW ENGLAND AT GREEN BAY

Obvious starters: Aaron Rodgers (GB), Aaron Jones (GB), Packers D/ST.

Who to start: Both Damien Harris (NE) and Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) maintain flex value despite the difficult matchup. Good volume (at least 14 touches in every game) helps AJ Dillon (GB) maintain premium flex status with RB2 upside. Allen Lazard (GB) is the overall WR31 in standard formats (WR39 in PPR) the last two games. Romeo Doubs (GB) has been Rodgers' most consistent option at wide receiver since training camp.

Who to sit: I'm fading Jakobi Meyers (NE) , Devante Parker (NE) and Nelson Agholor (NE) with Mac Jones likely out. Hunter Henry (NE) remains touchdown-dependent with only five targets in three games.

Sleeper: Robert Tonyan (GB) faces a defense that has allowed four TDs to tight ends in the last two games.

DENVER AT LAS VEGAS

Obvious starters: Javonte Williams (DEN), Courtland Sutton (DEN), Russell Wilson (DEN), Broncos D/ST, Davante Adams (LV), Darren Waller (LV).

Who to start: Good volume (14 touches per game) and red zone acumen keeps Melvin Gordon (DEN) in the flex conversation. Josh Jacobs (LV) gets double-digit touches and has produced at least 73 total yards in every game this season. Derek Carr (LV) deserves streaming consideration with at least 252 passing yards and two TDs in every game this season. Mack Hollins (LV) will once again deserve flex consideration if Hunter Renfrow remains out or limited.

Who to sit: Jerry Jeudy (DEN) only has three receptions on nine targets the last two games. Hunter Renfrow (LV) hasn't practiced since suffering a concussion Week 2.

Sleeper: Albert Okwuegbunam (DEN) faces a defense that has allowed at least nine receptions, 77 yards or a TD to tight ends every game this season.

KANSAS CITY AT TAMPA BAY

Obvious starters: Patrick Mahomes (KC), Travis Kelce (KC), Leonard Fournette (TB), Mike Evans (TB), Tom Brady (TB).

Who to start: JuJu Smith-Schuster (KC) has at least five receptions, eight targets and 79 yards in two of the three games. Russell Gage (TB) was the overall WR11 in PPR the final eight games of 2021 while playing in a significantly worse offense in Atlanta — he stepped up big time against the Packers with 12 receptions (13 targets) for 87 yards and a TD last week.

Who to sit: The volume isn't there for Clyde Edwards-Helaire (KC) and the touchdown production isn't sustainable. Marquez Valdes-Scantling (KC) is dealing with a problematic abdomen injury that could limit or sideline him this week. Mecole Hardman (KC) remains boom-or-bust with only 11 targets in three games. Jerick McKinnon (KC) has outsnapped CEH, but he only has flex value in deeper PPR formats. Let's see Chris Godwin (TB) test his hamstring/ACL in a game before he's in your lineup.

Sleeper: The Buccaneers D/ST is good enough to be used here, even against Mahomes.

L.A. RAMS AT SAN FRANCISCO

Obvious starters: Cooper Kupp (LAR), Rams D/ST, Deebo Samuel (SF), George Kittle (SF), 49ers D/ST.

Who to start: Brandon Aiyuk (SF) faces a defense that has allowed five TDs to wide receivers in three games. Jeff Wilson (SF) has been the overall RB19 in standard formats the last two games since taking over for Elijah Mitchell.

Who to sit: This is a difficult matchup to trust Cam Akers (LAR) or Darrell Henderson Jr. (LAR) . Allen Robinson (LAR) is a boom-or-bust option with only 12 targets in three games. Matthew Stafford (LAR) had six TDs against five interceptions in three games against the 49ers last season. Tyler Higbee (LAR) faces a defense that has only allowed five receptions for 23 yards to tight ends in three games. We're a ways away from Jimmy Garopollo (SF) being relevant in fantasy.

Sleeper: Marlon Mack (SF) might be a flex flier in TD-only leagues this week.

