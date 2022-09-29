ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man pleads guilty in trio of San Diego killings

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9VKR_0iFeW8HN00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A young man pleaded guilty this week to committing a trio of San Diego killings that took place within a year's time, including two gang-related murders and the shooting death of his girlfriend.

Jorge Manuel Sanchez, 20, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges related to the three shooting deaths and the injury shooting of a 16-year-old boy. He is expected to be sentenced next month to an agreed-upon term of 98 years to life in state prison, according to Deputy District Attorney Miriam Hemming.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to murder in the Aug. 1, 2019, shooting of 57- year-old Marco Magana in Mountain View and another murder count for the Feb. 8, 2020, shooting of 19-year-old Leah Posey at a Southcrest park. The shooting that killed Posey also left a teenage boy injured, and Sanchez pleaded guilty to an attempted murder count for that victim.

Sanchez was arrested July 15, 2020, the day prosecutors say he shot and killed his 19-year-old girlfriend, Emily Cortez , in a Mountain View apartment they shared. He pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter count for Cortez's death .

Sanchez was 17 years old at the time of Magana and Posey's deaths and 18 years old when Cortez was killed. The prosecutor said Sanchez also admitted to allegations that the killings of Magana and Posey were to benefit a gang, and that he used a firearm for all the crimes.

About four months after Sanchez was arrested for Cortez's death, the San Diego Police Department announced his arrest in the other two fatal shootings, along with the arrests of several others in connection with a spate of gang-related homicides -- including Magana's and Posey's -- that occurred between April 2018 and February 2020 in San Diego and National City.

Seven other defendants face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and more for their alleged roles in the killings.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
National City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
National City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The San Diego Police
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day

The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chulavistatoday.com

Two people killed in fatal solo collision in Chula Vista

A single-vehicle traffic collision in Chula Vista killed an elderly male driver and his female passenger Saturday morning after colliding with an overpass bridge wall. Authorities received several calls at about 9:53 a.m about a collision at the intersection of E Palomar Street and Interstate 805 freeway off-ramp. Chula Vista Police and Fire personnel discovered a male and female, both elderly, inside the Nissan Rouge and declared them deceased at the scene.
CHULA VISTA, CA
onscene.tv

Robbery Suspects Cry After Pursuit | San Diego

09.29.2022 | 5:53 AM | SAN DIEGO – Officers spotted 2 people in a Jeep Compass that was involved in an armed robbery in the sheriff’s jurisdiction and the Jeep was stolen. The officers attempted a “Hot Stop” at gunpoint, but the female driver took off. The pursuit went from downtown San Diego to Hwy 94 east to the northbound I-15, and then to the I-8 east. Speeds reached over 90 mph at the time. The female finally pulled over east of Greenfield Dr., east of El Cajon. The robbery took place the night of the 28th and was possibly at the Target in Rancho San Diego. Eastbound I-8 traffic was stopped for a short time while the two suspects were taken into custody. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy