From heartbreak to redemption, Mead grabs final-minute victory over Central Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - After coming so close to knocking off reigning Greater Spokane League champion Gonzaga Prep last week, the Mead Panthers were down in the dumps. And second-year coach Keith Stamps could feel all of that emotion from his players during this week's practices. "There was a ...
5 things to know this Monday
Now that the Mariners have clinched a long-awaited playoff spot, who might they face in the postseason, and when?. The Mariners will play in the Wild Card Round, but their opponent will be determined over the final few days of the regular season. Both Wild Card series in this year's...
Teen from Puyallup catches home run ball that ended M’s 21-year playoff drought
Many Mariners fans are still reeling from the playoff-clinching win on Friday, the first time they’ve made the postseason in 21 years. But one young fan in particular will have a piece of Mariners history with them forever: 17-year-old Marchany Roman, out of Puyallup, who caught the drought-ending home run hit by Cal Raleigh.
High School Football: Game highlights of Week 5
Watch Week 5 highlights of high school football around the region with KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. The high school football game of the week landed on the Eastside, where the Eastside Catholic Crusaders welcomed O’Dea Irish. The Irish have gotten the better of their foes, Eastside Catholic, for...
SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT
The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it
We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
Many parts of western Washington dealing with ‘moderate’ air quality as smoky conditions persist
SEATTLE — Areas of western Washington still have hazy skies on Monday with a lot of the area in the “moderate” to “unhealthy for sensitive groups” air quality range, according to the Washington Smoke blog. Most of the areas in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups”...
UW students left shaken after weekend of violence in U-District
SEATTLE — The University of Washington community is reeling after two shootings that happened over the weekend in the U-District. The shooting that happened Sunday morning around 1 a.m. put four UW students in the hospital. Paul Garces was out with his friends when he says shots rang out.
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Scorpions Tacoma Tickets At Tacoma Dome
Are you wondering when the next Scorpions concert will take place in the City of Destiny? If you are, the wait is finally coming to an end soon. There is an exciting Scorpions show scheduled to happen in the city at Tacoma Dome on 15-Oct at 6:45 PM. Be sure to have your concert tickets ready when the excitement happens.
‘Not going to be tolerated’: Camp Hope fencing damaged over the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — New pictures sent to the 4 News Now Facebook page shows damage to the Camp Hope fence, which occurred this past weekend. The camp also has a new curfew: people can’t come and go from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The Washington State Department of...
Beer, bratwurst and pretzels, Oktoberfest is back! Where you can celebrate across WA
Oktoberfest is here, and although some cities have already celebrated in Sept., you haven’t missed your chance to enjoy the beer, bratwurst and music that come with the celebration. Here are a few Oktoberfest festivals and events taking place around Washington state in 2022. Oktoberfest events this weekend have...
‘It’s fed my family’: USPS looking to recruit thousands ahead of peak season
USPS is looking to hire 2,000 people across Washington state, like many industries currently facing staffing shortages due to the pandemic.
Satire in the park: Local production reimagined Shakespeare tragedies
Was the Spokane Shakespeare Society’s production of “Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)” worth seeing? That is the question. The Spokane Shakespeare Society, in partnership with Spokane Parks and Recreation, put on a play titled “Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)” by Anne-Marie Macdonald from Sept. 8-25.
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
Coeur d’Alene Lake Showing Signs of Recovery, Says Report
COEUR D' ALENE - Certain water quality trends are improving in Coeur d’Alene Lake, according to the National Academy of Sciences’ Future of Water Quality report. The report, which was released Friday, analyzes current and historic water quality data and provides recommendations to preserve the health of the lake.
JELD-WEN hosting job fair, looking to hire more than 50 positions in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — JELD-WEN is hosting a hiring fair in Spokane on Saturday to fill more than 50 full-time, vacant positions. Pay ranges from $20 per hour to up to $24.50, depending on the shift. JELD-WEN is a leading global manufacturer of interior and exterior building products, offering a...
