Tumwater, WA

KING 5

5 things to know this Monday

Now that the Mariners have clinched a long-awaited playoff spot, who might they face in the postseason, and when?. The Mariners will play in the Wild Card Round, but their opponent will be determined over the final few days of the regular season. Both Wild Card series in this year's...
PULLMAN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

High School Football: Game highlights of Week 5

Watch Week 5 highlights of high school football around the region with KIRO 7′s Chris Francis. The high school football game of the week landed on the Eastside, where the Eastside Catholic Crusaders welcomed O’Dea Irish. The Irish have gotten the better of their foes, Eastside Catholic, for...
SAMMAMISH, WA
Spokane, WA
Tumwater, WA
Spokane, WA
Washington Sports
Washington State
Tumwater, WA
markerzone.com

SEATTLE KRAKEN UNVEIL NEW MASCOT AND IMMEDIATELY GET ROASTED OVER IT

The Seattle Kraken have been teasing the reveal of their first official mascot, and the internet has wasted precisely zero time carving them to bits over it. Tonight, they finally unveiled Buoy the Troll... So the elephant in the room: this seemingly makes no sense and in no way feels...
SEATTLE, WA
phsoutlook.com

Drastic heat in October? Let’s talk about it

We all know that fall is the season of sweaters and hot beverages, but here in Washington? It seems to be the complete opposite. Despite the season officially starting on September 26th, the past couple of weeks have had highs ranging from 73-84 degrees, and next week, it will reach a high of 79 degrees. When will fall begin?
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years

After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
RENTON, WA
kirklandreporter.com

Scorpions Tacoma Tickets At Tacoma Dome

Are you wondering when the next Scorpions concert will take place in the City of Destiny? If you are, the wait is finally coming to an end soon. There is an exciting Scorpions show scheduled to happen in the city at Tacoma Dome on 15-Oct at 6:45 PM. Be sure to have your concert tickets ready when the excitement happens.
TACOMA, WA
Gonzaga Bulletin

Satire in the park: Local production reimagined Shakespeare tragedies

Was the Spokane Shakespeare Society’s production of “Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)” worth seeing? That is the question. The Spokane Shakespeare Society, in partnership with Spokane Parks and Recreation, put on a play titled “Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet)” by Anne-Marie Macdonald from Sept. 8-25.
SPOKANE, WA

