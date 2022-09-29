Do You Have an Emergency Fund Established? Take Our Poll

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Chris Cluff
Hurricane Ian was one of the strongest storms to ever hit Florida, a natural disaster that Gov. Ron DeSantis called “a 500-year flood event.”

The hurricane made landfall on the state’s Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, stranding people across Southwest Florida. The governor declared a state of emergency and President Biden announced a major disaster declaration as the federal government began to help search-and-rescue efforts and aid people in recovering from the massive storm damage.

Hurricane Ian’s destructive run through Florida is the latest reminder that it is a good idea to have an emergency fund set up for events just like this. Experts advise having $1,000 to $2,000 in cash reserves for these kinds of emergencies.

