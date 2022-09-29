ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve

The Baltimore Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve.

The Ravens announced the move Thursday, a day after coach John Harbaugh said that Pierce had a torn biceps. The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.

Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March after being released by Minnesota. He started the first three games of this season.

Pierce also played his first four NFL seasons with Baltimore from 2016-19 before going to the Vikings.

The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

