SignalsAZ
How to Grow Raywood Ash
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Raywood Ash. Raywood Ash is a bright source of autumn color and super drought hardy. A good street tree that, with age, provides considerable shade. Plant as a single specimen, in a grove for more widespread shade or seasonal shading on hotter south and west exposures.
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s New Autumn Plants: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s new Autumn plants like pansies, violas, and snapdragons. Also, learn some two easy fixes that will really improve the look of your home!. Check out more of The Mountain Gardener Podcasts and subscribe to...
SignalsAZ
Navajo Master Weaver Donates Weaving to Sharlot Hall
At the Prescott Indian Art Market on September 17, Navajo master weaver Nanabah Aragon took the stage and stole everyone’s hearts as she presented one of her weavings as a gift to the Sharlot Hall Museum. Nanabah has participated in the Prescott Indian Art Market since its inception in...
SignalsAZ
Celebrate Spooky City at Prescott Valley Public Library
Prescott Valley Public Library is making a spooky city this spooky season! Bring in your scariest, silliest, cutest, or weirdest homemade haunted house all through October to add to the library’s Spooky City display!. Submissions are open to children and everyone of all ages! Houses can be made out...
AZFamily
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes
YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranging between 86-110 miles per hour.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – October 3rd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
knau.org
Flash flood watch issued for northern, central Arizona Monday
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for northern and central Arizona portions. The watch will be in effect until 11 p.m. for the greater Flagstaff area, Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williams, Holbrook, Winslow, the Navajo Nation and the White Mountains. The National Weather Service says flooding could...
Authorities searching for 63-year-old man missing from Prescott campground for nearly a week
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who went missing nearly a week ago at a campsite in Prescott. Jeffrey Gordon Stambaugh, 63, was last seen on Sept. 29 after leaving his campground at Granite Basin Campground. The family of Stambaugh says he...
SignalsAZ
Prescott East Highway Reconstruction Project to Begin
Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc., in conjunction with Yavapai County and the Town of Prescott Valley, will be performing roadwork on Prescott East Highway from the intersection with Highway 69 through Antelope Lane. Construction will begin October 10, 2022, continuing through January 26, 2023. Road construction will be performed in three phases.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Recognizes Crime Prevention Month
Prescott Valley Police announced that October is Crime Prevention Month. As families are starting to make plans for the holidays, the Prescott Valley Police Department would like to remind our citizens of ways to protect themselves from being victims during the holiday season. • Lock your vehicle as well as...
East Valley Tribune
Students protest Legislature’s school policies
Students at six Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led Support Equality AZ Schools and...
KOLD-TV
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
SignalsAZ
Prescott’s 2025 General Plan Process
The City of Prescott is about to undertake the update and adoption of the 2025 General Plan. The General Plan is the public document that guides the future of a city. Per Arizona Revised Statutes, a city’s land development decisions must be consistent with the adopted General Plan. Cities...
Woman reported missing on Arizona hike found dead 3 days after sending text to husband that she had "gotten off route"
A woman reported missing last weekend while hiking in Cave Creek has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday. Maricopa County Sheriff's officials said the body of 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson was located around 8 a.m. and there was no apparent signs of foul play. It will be up to the county...
fox10phoenix.com
Construction begins on I-17 from Phoenix to Sunset Point: What to expect and for how long
PHOENIX - Construction is underway on the I-17 improvement project – we have the details on what Arizona drivers can expect and how long this project is going to be going on. Construction began on the night of Sept. 26 on 23 miles of I-17 from Anthem all the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
60-year-old woman’s body found after going to hike Arizona trail, cops say
UPDATE: Kathleen Patterson’s body was found in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation area around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 — three days after she was last seen, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said. The original story is below. A 60-year-old woman disappeared after going on a...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Gateway
The Yavapai College men’s soccer team tallied its third-consecutive shutout on Saturday afternoon in Prescott, Arizona, at Ken Lindley Field as the Roughriders defeated the GateWay Community College Geckos 5-0. On the season, YC is now 6-2 overall and 4-1 in conference play. After 20 minutes of scoreless soccer,...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Women’s Soccer
The red-hot Yavapai College women’s soccer team kept its perfect conference record intact on Saturday night in Prescott, Arizona, at Ken Lindley Field as the Roughriders defeated the GateWay Community College Geckos 5-2. On the season, the Roughriders are 7-4 overall (already matching last season’s win total) to go along with the aforementioned 6-0 conference record.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
