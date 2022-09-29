Read full article on original website
49ers-Rams: Talanoa Hufanga’s latest big play sends 49ers defense to elite performance
The 49ers defense had been having a strong season before they faced the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, but thanks in part to the latest game-changing play from an emerging star in second-year safety Talanoa Hufanga, they were able to put together a performance to remember in a 24-9 win.
Why Kyle Shanahan hopes 49ers “Game Changer” chain is gone for good
Last year, during a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, wide receiver Deebo Samuel showed off some flashy jewelry. Following his second touchdown of the night, Samuel donned the San Francisco 49ers "Game Changer" chain. You might remember that game as the one that saw Samuel thrust into the...
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Rams Week 4 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Injuries. [RB] Ty Davis-Price, out. [TE...
49ers Notebook: A better Jimmy; Deebo scratches his head at Jalen Ramsey; 49ers love Bobby Wagner’s big hit
There's a lot to unpack from Monday night's 49ers' win over the Los Angeles Rams, which was filled with big plays and one particularly bizarre moment that came from a fan that jumped on the field. The 49ers got a big performance from their defense, who produced seven sacks and...
49ers-Rams: Javon Kinlaw among 7 inactives for Niners; Arik Armstead active
WR Danny Gray (hip) DB Tarvarius Moore (hamstring) Kinlaw tried to test his knee ahead of the game but is unable to go. Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot) is active after missing last week's game against the Denver Broncos. Ahead of the game, the 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead...
Talanoa Hufanga on his pick-six in 49ers 24-9 victory over Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga discusses the 49ers 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, his interception returned for a touchdown and the impact he’s had in the early portion of San Francisco’s season.
49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s mentality: ‘One guy is not going to tackle me’
Safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel made the plays of the game during Monday night's San Francisco 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hufanga showed off his elite instincts with a pick-six off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Samuel showed off his elite elusiveness with an impressive 57-yard touchdown run that made the Rams defenders look downright silly.
Nick Bosa’s analysis of 49ers defense: ‘I think it’s the best in the league’
The San Francisco 49ers defense put on a show on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. Of course, the unit has been downright dominant this season, holding opponents to nine-or-fewer points in each of their last three games. The Denver Broncos scored 11 points in Week 3, but two came courtesy of a safety.
49ers-Rams Injury Updates: Colton McKivitz, Arik Armstead ruled out
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Niners entered the matchup without running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), wide receiver Danny Gray (hip), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' seven inactive players in Week 4.
Recap: 49ers defense puts on a show in 24-9 Monday night win over Rams
The San Francisco 49ers are still trying to find their way on offense four games into the 2022 season, but the defense reminded the NFL on Monday night that they're good enough by themselves to make the team a force to be reckoned with. The 49ers held the Rams out...
Trey Lance in attendance for 49ers-Rams battle
Trey Lance is attending his first San Francisco 49ers game since suffering a season-ending ankle injury during the team's Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. The second-year quarterback could not attend the Week 3 road contest against the Denver Broncos because the swelling in his leg had not yet subsided.
Injured 49ers tackle Trent Williams expects to return in ‘no time’
Trent Williams was expected to miss at least a month after the left tackle suffered a high-ankle sprain during the San Francisco 49ers' Week 3 loss to the Denver Broncos. The offensive lineman told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area that he expects to be back in "no time."
Steve Young reflects on nearly being traded to the Cardinals before landing with the 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traded quarterback Steve Young to the San Francisco 49ers on April 24, 1987. Young almost ended up with the St. Louis Cardinals, though. This week, the Hall of Fame quarterback shared that part of his trade story with Rich Eisen. Young landed with Tampa Bay via...
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles protester who ran onto field during game at 49ers
Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveled a protester who ran onto the field as his team player the 49ers in Santa Clara.
Breaking Down the 49ers’ First-Half Struggles and Successes
Since taking over in 2017, head coach Kyle Shanahan has been hailed as an offensive innovator capable of directing one of the NFL's best offensive systems. Anecdotally, however, I've noticed that the 49ers under his guidance too often start out frustratingly slow, garnering meager first-half point totals despite outplaying the opposition. In light of this, I wanted to take a deep dive into some of these stats and investigate what they really showed about the 49ers' offensive capabilities, and whether or not the team has been truly underperforming its status as a premiere NFL offense.
49ers place Azeez Al-Shaair on IR, announce other roster moves ahead of MNF clash vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers are just hours away from their NFC Championship Game rematch against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. This time, the NFC West clash will occur at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The Niners had until 1 p.m. PT to make any roster moves ahead...
Rams at 49ers, Week 4 predictions: Fans favor Niners in NFC West matchup
The San Francisco 49ers are set to host the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Monday, October 3 at 5:15 p.m. PT. Each week, the 49ers Webzone staff predicts the winner within its annual NFL Pick 'em contest. That includes writers and forum moderators. This...
49ers blowout of Rams wouldn’t surprise Joe Staley
Which San Francisco 49ers team will show up tonight against the Los Angeles Rams? Will it be the team that always plays its division opponent hard, resulting in a six-game winning streak before last season's NFC Championship Game? Or will it be the squad featuring the same sputtering offense on display in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos?
49ers tie Steelers for most wins on Monday Night Football
The San Francisco 49ers earned their 51st win on Monday Night Football with a 24-9 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The win ties the Niners with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most on Monday Night Football. It was also the seventh time that head coach...
Watch: 49ers’ Jeff Wilson embarrasses Rams defense; Nick Bosa records sack No. 5
The San Francisco 49ers called on Jeff Wilson Jr. late in the first quarter, and the running back delivered. Wilson dashed through the Los Angeles Rams defense, going untouched on his way to the end zone for the 32-yard touchdown. Much to the delight of fans on hand, the play gave the home-team 49ers a 7-3 lead.
