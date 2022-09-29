ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA
49erswebzone

49ers WR Deebo Samuel’s mentality: ‘One guy is not going to tackle me’

Safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel made the plays of the game during Monday night's San Francisco 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hufanga showed off his elite instincts with a pick-six off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Samuel showed off his elite elusiveness with an impressive 57-yard touchdown run that made the Rams defenders look downright silly.
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams Injury Updates: Colton McKivitz, Arik Armstead ruled out

The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Niners entered the matchup without running back Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle), wide receiver Danny Gray (hip), defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee), defensive back Tarvarius Moore (hamstring), and tackle Trent Williams (ankle). They were among the 49ers' seven inactive players in Week 4.
49erswebzone

Trey Lance in attendance for 49ers-Rams battle

Trey Lance is attending his first San Francisco 49ers game since suffering a season-ending ankle injury during the team's Week 2 contest against the Seattle Seahawks. The second-year quarterback could not attend the Week 3 road contest against the Denver Broncos because the swelling in his leg had not yet subsided.
49erswebzone

Breaking Down the 49ers’ First-Half Struggles and Successes

Since taking over in 2017, head coach Kyle Shanahan has been hailed as an offensive innovator capable of directing one of the NFL's best offensive systems. Anecdotally, however, I've noticed that the 49ers under his guidance too often start out frustratingly slow, garnering meager first-half point totals despite outplaying the opposition. In light of this, I wanted to take a deep dive into some of these stats and investigate what they really showed about the 49ers' offensive capabilities, and whether or not the team has been truly underperforming its status as a premiere NFL offense.
49erswebzone

49ers blowout of Rams wouldn’t surprise Joe Staley

Which San Francisco 49ers team will show up tonight against the Los Angeles Rams? Will it be the team that always plays its division opponent hard, resulting in a six-game winning streak before last season's NFC Championship Game? Or will it be the squad featuring the same sputtering offense on display in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos?
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

ABOUT

The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.

 https://www.49erswebzone.com

