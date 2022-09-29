ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

wchstv.com

New Kanawha County magistrate appointed

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new magistrate has been appointed in Kanawha County following the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey, who serves as chief judge, appointed Leslie Grace to fill the remainder of Sisson's position on Monday. Grace is a sergeant at...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County

MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
MASON, WV
wchstv.com

Structure fire destroys mobile home in Putnam County

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A structure fire in Putnam County claimed a mobile home Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a residence on Armor Road in Poca about 7 a.m. to find a fully-involved blaze, according to the Nitro Fire Department. First responders reported the home was not occupied at...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Missing man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Brian Carter, 37, was last seen Sept. 30 at his home on Lude Road driving a white Hyundai Tucson (license plate 3RW278), according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Ohio man faces numerous drug charges after investigation, raid in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A Cincinnati, Ohio, man faces multiple drug charges in connection with an investigation in Scioto County. Lawrence Coleman Hicks, is accused of possessing about $7,000 in drugs and multiple firearms while under disability during a raid at a home in the 1800 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth, Ohio, on Friday, according to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

