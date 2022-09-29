Read full article on original website
Man charged in ex-UC football player death pleads guilty to several charges
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said one of three West Virginia men charged in connection with the death of a former University of Charleston football player has pleaded guilty to several charges. Richard Walker, 20, of Charleston, W.Va., pleaded guilty to conspiracy and burglary Sept. 9 in...
Hurricane announces skate park after email suggestion from local kid
HURRICANE W.Va. (WCHS) — The City of Hurricane announces a new skate park will open in the next couple of months. It all started when Nate Giertz, a local kid, sent an email to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards. He told Edwards that his family travels to different skate parks...
Christmas assistance applications being accepted in Salvation Army's seven-county region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Applications are being accepted for Christmas assistance for the Salvation Army’s seven-county region - Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Clay, Mingo, Logan and Boone – starting Monday, Oct. 3. Those needing help with food or toys for Christmas can apply online or in person. Kanawha...
Students at Herbert Hoover, Wayne high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two student athletes who are at the top of their game show that they also shine in the classroom. Herbert Hoover High School senior Alaina Douglas and Wayne High School senior Katie Brunty have been named as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Week for their respective schools.
Roane County High School program prepares students for careers in agriculture
SPENCER, W.Va. (WCHS) — Agriculture is one of the world’s largest industries. At Roane County High School roughly 150 students are preparing for a career in agriculture through an award-winning program. Students in the program are getting a unique look at the industry with hands-on lessons designed to...
New Kanawha County magistrate appointed
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A new magistrate has been appointed in Kanawha County following the death of Magistrate Mike Sisson. Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey, who serves as chief judge, appointed Leslie Grace to fill the remainder of Sisson's position on Monday. Grace is a sergeant at...
Children's activities to be featured at First Responder Appreciation and Safety Fair
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Free hayrides, face painting and a helicopter landing are among the scheduled activities families can enjoy at the upcoming Lowe’s First Responder Appreciation and Safety Fair in Charleston. The event is scheduled 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Lowe’s Home...
Donations accepted in Campbells Creek as August flood left 24 families without heat
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At Billy Fernatt’s house along Campbells Creek in Kanawha County, the flood damage from August 15 is expensive. However the worst and most expensive of it is not the most obvious. “We’re working on that and we’re working on that," he says as...
Three inmate overdoses reported at South Central Regional Jail Monday evening
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A spokesperson for the South Central Regional Jail said they are investigating after several inmates overdosed Monday evening. Jail authorities said three people overdosed and had to be revived with Narcan. We are told all three inmates are okay. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for...
Alleged homicide investigation underway in Mason County
MASON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An active alleged homicide investigation is underway in Mason County. A body was located in the area of Front Street in Mason, West Virginia Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mason Police Chief C. McKinney. The news release said a suspect has been...
Deputies ask for help from the public to locate missing Kanawha County man
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help to find a Kanawha County man that has been reported missing. John Gatten Jr., 34, of Clendenin was last seen leaving his home on West Union Road Sept. 26., according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office.
Structure fire destroys mobile home in Putnam County
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A structure fire in Putnam County claimed a mobile home Saturday morning. Firefighters responded to a residence on Armor Road in Poca about 7 a.m. to find a fully-involved blaze, according to the Nitro Fire Department. First responders reported the home was not occupied at...
Missing man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who has been reported missing. Brian Carter, 37, was last seen Sept. 30 at his home on Lude Road driving a white Hyundai Tucson (license plate 3RW278), according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
First responder serving Logan, Boone counties seriously hurt in car crash
LOGAN COUNTY W.Va. (WCHS) — Dustin Hurley, a lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD in Logan County and EMT with the Boone County Emergency Management Authority, was critically hurt in a car crash Sept. 30. According to Buffalo Creek VFD, Hurley is in critical condition at CAMC after the single-car...
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic Monday morning on Kanawha County road
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A two-vehicle crash initially closed both lanes of Lens Creek Road Monday morning in Kanawha County. Kanawha County dispatchers said the crash was reported about 10:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of Lens Creek Road near Hernshaw. Heavy damage was reported in the crash...
Final major defendant sentenced in large drug trafficking ring that targeted Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said the final major defendant in an investigation that dismantled a large volume drug trafficking operation, primarily in the Charleston, Rand and St. Albans areas, has been sentenced. Leo Antoine Smith, 38, of Cross Lanes was sentenced Monday to 11 years and eight...
Police: Charleston man in possession of uncapped syringe while holding his daughter
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police have made an arrest after finding a man in possession of drug paraphernalia while holding his child. Brandon Messer, 29, of Charleston has been charged with gross child neglect creating risk of injury, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court.
Ohio man faces numerous drug charges after investigation, raid in Scioto County
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A Cincinnati, Ohio, man faces multiple drug charges in connection with an investigation in Scioto County. Lawrence Coleman Hicks, is accused of possessing about $7,000 in drugs and multiple firearms while under disability during a raid at a home in the 1800 block of Mabert Road in Portsmouth, Ohio, on Friday, according to a news release from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.
Toy donation numbers decline, Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department seeks assistance
CEDAR GROVE, W.Va. (WCHS) — The most wonderful time of the year can also be the most stressful for parents, especially financially. However, the Cedar Grove Volunteer Fire Department is working to make sure Santa drops off gifts for kids across the region. "We’re not always just fighting fires,...
Man charged in Putnam County after accused of attacking his sister with a machete
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Court records said a man was charged in Putnam County after he threatened to cut his sister’s arms and legs off with a machete and she shot him in the leg with a pistol after he lunged at her with the weapon. Jeffery...
