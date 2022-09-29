GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the murder of a store clerk that happened last week. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville. There are warrants out for an Open Count of Murder and […]

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO