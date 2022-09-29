Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted in Greenville store clerk’s death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the murder of a store clerk that happened last week. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville. There are warrants out for an Open Count of Murder and […]
WITN
Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
WITN
One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery
HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
cbs17
Father charged after child brings loaded gun to elementary school in Nash County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County have charged a man whose son brought a loaded gun to his elementary school. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex is the child’s father. Deputies say he faces a single count...
wcti12.com
New Bern heroin and fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 118 months in prison
NEW BERN, N.C. –– A New Bern man was sentenced on September 30, 2022, to 118 months in prison and 60 months of supervised release for trafficking heroin and fentanyl in December 2018 and January 2019. On April 15, 2022, Quentin Tavaris Bryant pleaded guilty to the charges.
cbs17
CAUGHT: Fugitive arrested in Edgecombe County after 8 years on the run
FOUNTAIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A fugitive was arrested in Edgecombe County on Friday after nearly eight years on the run, according to the Sheriff’s Office. According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch website, Brandon Lee Garris was wanted for breaking and entering, trespassing, violation of court order and probation violation.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County
Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
Onslow County Schools set to have at least one SRO at every school in the district
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A school system in Eastern North Carolina is one step closer to having a school resource officer at every school in its district. On Monday, the Onslow County Board of Commissioners gave approval to an amendment that will ultimately add eight new SROs to the county’s public school system. Onslow […]
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office gets $1.3M grant for SHARP, WEAR programs
GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that its Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Program (WEAR) have been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant. The news was released by the US Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance. SHARP and WEAR are evidence-based substance use disorder […]
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Magistrate chosen as Magistrate of the Year
The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their facebook page:. Sheriff Ingram and our entire Office offer our Congratulations to Lenoir County Magistrate Wayne Dawson for being chosen as the North Carolina Magistrate of the Year. Magistrate Dawson was given this award today by NC Supreme Court...
WITN
Kinston man wanted for attempted murder after shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man who they said shot a woman last night in Kinston should be considered armed and dangerous. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Road around 8:30 p.m. Kinston police said the victim was a 49-year-old woman who had been shot...
Fight breaks out, pepper spray used at NC high school
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after a fight broke out and pepper spray was used by school resource officers at South Central High School on Thursday. WNCT’s Emily Cervarich spoke with GPD’s Kristin Hunter, who reports a group of male students began fighting in one of the school’s hallways around noon. SROs […]
WXII 12
North Carolina man died using generator after Ian causes power outages
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — At least one person in North Carolina died Saturday after Ian impacted the state, officials said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A man in Johnston County was attempting to use a generator in a closed garage, according...
Store clerk dies after customer finds him hurt, sparking search for clues, NC cops say
jocoreport.com
US 301 Head On Crash Seriously Injures Driver
SMITHFIELD – One driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for suspicious of impaired driving following a head on crash around 6:00am Saturday. The accident was reported in the 3500 block of US 301 South in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ restaurant. Initial reports indicate the...
