Greenville, NC

WNCT

Suspect wanted in Greenville store clerk’s death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have identified and are looking for a suspect in the murder of a store clerk that happened last week. Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit are looking for Elijah Travis Roshon Daniel, 18, of Greenville. There are warrants out for an Open Count of Murder and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Ayden police lieutenant resigns following FBI search of home

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A high-ranking police officer in one Eastern Carolina town resigned three days after his home was raided by the FBI. Ayden town officials confirm that Lt. Charles Page quit on September 23rd. Page had been placed on administrative leave with pay. The raid on Page’s home...
AYDEN, NC
WITN

One brother killed, another injured in Pitt County shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One brother is dead and another wounded in a shooting late Sunday night in Pitt County. Deputies said the shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park which is on Rivercreek Drive, outside of Washington. Au’Mau’Vion Watford, 28, of Windsor, was found dead...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Man killed, brother injured in Sunday night shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said one brother was killed and another injured in a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Pitt County portion of a Washington mobile home park. Deputies responded at 11:12 p.m. to an area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery

HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Two brothers found shot in Washington, one dead, other taken to hospital

PITT COUNTY — Deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Linda Drive and Rivercreek Drive in the Rivercreek Mobile Home Park and found two brothers suffering from gunshot wounds. Au'Mau'Vion Shiy'Trell Watford, 28, of Windsor was found dead at the scene. Auviaughne Shakinge Watford,...
WINDSOR, NC
Person
Mike Causey
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man dies while operating generator in Johnston County

Ian has claimed the life of at least one person in North Carolina. In Johnston County, a man died Saturday morning from carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator in a garage, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Jeff Caldwell said. The man's wife discovered him at 7 a.m....
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
#Insurance Fraud#Witn
WNCT

Martin Co. man among four killed due to Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Biden declares state of emergency in NC after Ian ‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office gets $1.3M grant for SHARP, WEAR programs

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that its Sheriff’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Program (SHARP) and Women’s Empowerment and Recovery Program (WEAR) have been awarded a $1.3 million federal grant. The news was released by the US Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance. SHARP and WEAR are evidence-based substance use disorder […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County Magistrate chosen as Magistrate of the Year

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their facebook page:. Sheriff Ingram and our entire Office offer our Congratulations to Lenoir County Magistrate Wayne Dawson for being chosen as the North Carolina Magistrate of the Year. Magistrate Dawson was given this award today by NC Supreme Court...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston man wanted for attempted murder after shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man who they said shot a woman last night in Kinston should be considered armed and dangerous. The shooting happened in the 1500 block of West Road around 8:30 p.m. Kinston police said the victim was a 49-year-old woman who had been shot...
KINSTON, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

Fight breaks out, pepper spray used at NC high school

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating after a fight broke out and pepper spray was used by school resource officers at South Central High School on Thursday. WNCT’s Emily Cervarich spoke with GPD’s Kristin Hunter, who reports a group of male students began fighting in one of the school’s hallways around noon. SROs […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

US 301 Head On Crash Seriously Injures Driver

SMITHFIELD – One driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for suspicious of impaired driving following a head on crash around 6:00am Saturday. The accident was reported in the 3500 block of US 301 South in front of the former Holt Lake BBQ restaurant. Initial reports indicate the...
SMITHFIELD, NC

