Lima News
MetroHealth’s new Glick Center set to open
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Workers are putting the final touches on the MetroHealth System Glick Center ahead of its opening on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 370-bed hospital will replace the old towers on MetroHealth’s W. 25th Street campus. The hospital system will celebrate its new facility on Saturday, Oct....
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
Frazier Behavioral Health opens in Mayfield Heights
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio -- There are not many places in the area one can go to for help with challenges in dealing with autism, ADHD and other learning difficulties, but one such clinic has opened its doors in Mayfield Heights. Allison Frazier, a licensed, board-certified behavior analyst (BCBA) who has...
Developer of Cleveland Meijer store, facing rising construction costs, to receive more public money
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The developer behind a Meijer grocery store and apartments near Cleveland Clinic’s main campus is set to receive a $1.5 million loan from the city of Cleveland to cover a financing gap brought on by rising construction costs. A City Council committee approved the loan...
spectrumnews1.com
First students graduate from Cleveland Clinic ASPIRE Nurse Scholars Program
CLEVELAND — Tanya Medrano’s life has come full circle. The now 21-year-old was born at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital and now she’s a registered nurse in that same hospital. Medrano said she always knew she wanted to work in health care. “I always wanted a stable job...
Creating community: Ohio City’s Hingetown neighborhood becomes thriving hub
OHIO CITY, Ohio — It may only be made up of a few blocks, but the neighborhood known as Hingetown and the community it has fostered have landed on the map as a Cleveland destination for small businesses and families alike. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
Man found dead in apartment stairway
A 62-year-old was found dead Sunday night, and Cleveland Police are now investigating the scene as the city's latest homicide.
Akron City Council reviews dash camera technology for police vehicles
AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council members got their first look at potential new dash camera technology for the city's police department on Monday night. A special council meeting was held to both view the proposed cameras and have a Q & A with the representatives of Axon, the company that develops body camera and dashcam technology.
Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
wksu.org
DeWine proposes new initiative for Ohio's low-income families, others question political timing
Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio's Republican incumbent running for re-election, is proposing a new initiative to help low-income mothers and their babies, which includes expanding Medicaid services. The initiative comes as some voters who are upset with the state’s new abortion ban — which is currently on hold by a court...
Akron babysitter accused of raping several children in 3 different Northeast Ohio communities
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man is being accused of raping several children while babysitting in three Northeast Ohio communities. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 25-year-old Timothy Luna of Akron was indicted by a...
Westlake doctor gets therapy from dementia center he founded
WESTLAKE, Ohio — It's been about a year since we've caught up with Dr. Charlie Farrell, the founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation. He still spends his days there, helping families cope with dementia. Now, he's participating right along with them because since early 2021, Dr. Charlie has been dealing with the disease himself.
Take a look inside the reimagined MetroHealth main campus
The MetroHealth Glick Center is several weeks away from opening to patients and anchoring the hospital system’s reimagined main campus.
50 violent offenders arrested in Cleveland during 'Operation Clean Sweep'
The Cleveland Division of Police partnered with over 20 agencies to arrest 50 violent offenders during Operation Clean Sweep.
Garfield Heights students dismissed after bullet found on bus, magazine in trash
Garfield Heights Middle School students were dismissed Monday after the school was placed on lockdown when a bullet was found on a school bus, then a loaded magazine was found in a trash can.
An alert bus driver prompted local school lockdown
A police presence has taken shape at Garfield Middle School.
Under investigation: 3 Cleveland homicides take place over the last 5 days
CLEVELAND — Three separate homicides have taken place in Cleveland over the last five days. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first occurred on Thursday, September 29 ,on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue....
Cleveland Police investigating death of man on Euclid and Green
An 18-year-old man was shot and killed inside of a vehicle on Saturday night, according to a news release from the Cleveland Police Department.
