Cleveland Heights, OH

Lima News

MetroHealth’s new Glick Center set to open

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Workers are putting the final touches on the MetroHealth System Glick Center ahead of its opening on Saturday, Oct. 15. The 370-bed hospital will replace the old towers on MetroHealth’s W. 25th Street campus. The hospital system will celebrate its new facility on Saturday, Oct....
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron City Council reviews dash camera technology for police vehicles

AKRON, Ohio — Akron City Council members got their first look at potential new dash camera technology for the city's police department on Monday night. A special council meeting was held to both view the proposed cameras and have a Q & A with the representatives of Axon, the company that develops body camera and dashcam technology.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Westlake doctor gets therapy from dementia center he founded

WESTLAKE, Ohio — It's been about a year since we've caught up with Dr. Charlie Farrell, the founder of the Carolyn L. Farrell Foundation. He still spends his days there, helping families cope with dementia. Now, he's participating right along with them because since early 2021, Dr. Charlie has been dealing with the disease himself.
WESTLAKE, OH
WKYC

WKYC

