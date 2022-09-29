Read full article on original website
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers second. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Luis Urias grounds out to shortstop. Andrew McCutchen out at second. Keston Hiura pops out to second base to Christian Walker. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Diamondbacks third. Sergio Alcantara flies...
Detroit-Seattle Runs
Tigers first. Akil Baddoo walks. Riley Greene strikes out swinging. Javier Baez lines out to deep left field to Sam Haggerty. Miguel Cabrera singles to shallow center field. Akil Baddoo scores. Harold Castro called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Mariners 0.
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins first. Jose Miranda flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Carlos Correa singles to right field, tagged out at second, Gavin Sheets to Elvis Andrus. Nick Gordon doubles to deep center field. Gio Urshela homers to right field. Nick Gordon scores. Jake Cave flies out to left center field to AJ Pollock.
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Padres eighth. Trent Grisham doubles to right field. Brandon Dixon doubles to left field. Trent Grisham scores. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shallow infield, Wilmer Flores to J.D. Davis. Juan Soto is intentionally walked. Brandon Drury walks. Jose Azocar to second. Brandon Dixon to third. Josh Bell walks. Brandon Drury to second. Jose Azocar to third. Brandon Dixon scores. Jake Cronenworth doubles to right field. Josh Bell to third. Brandon Drury scores. Jose Azocar scores. Wil Myers homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Josh Bell scores. Luis Campusano strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham pops out to shallow right field to Thairo Estrada.
Philadelphia-Houston Runs
Phillies first. Kyle Schwarber homers to left field. Rhys Hoskins grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel. Bryce Harper lines out to deep right field to Kyle Tucker. J.T. Realmuto singles to shallow infield. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Phillies 1, Astros 0.
Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Rockies second. Elias Diaz singles to left field. Randal Grichuk lines out to shortstop to Trea Turner. Sean Bouchard doubles to deep left center field. Elias Diaz to third. Alan Trejo singles to right center field. Sean Bouchard to third. Elias Diaz scores. Ezequiel Tovar strikes out swinging. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging.
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers
It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
