MLB

Arizona-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers second. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Luis Urias grounds out to shortstop. Andrew McCutchen out at second. Keston Hiura pops out to second base to Christian Walker. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Diamondbacks third. Sergio Alcantara flies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Detroit-Seattle Runs

Tigers first. Akil Baddoo walks. Riley Greene strikes out swinging. Javier Baez lines out to deep left field to Sam Haggerty. Miguel Cabrera singles to shallow center field. Akil Baddoo scores. Harold Castro called out on strikes. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Tigers 1, Mariners 0.
MLB
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs

Twins first. Jose Miranda flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Carlos Correa singles to right field, tagged out at second, Gavin Sheets to Elvis Andrus. Nick Gordon doubles to deep center field. Gio Urshela homers to right field. Nick Gordon scores. Jake Cave flies out to left center field to AJ Pollock.
MLB
San Francisco-San Diego Runs

Padres eighth. Trent Grisham doubles to right field. Brandon Dixon doubles to left field. Trent Grisham scores. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shallow infield, Wilmer Flores to J.D. Davis. Juan Soto is intentionally walked. Brandon Drury walks. Jose Azocar to second. Brandon Dixon to third. Josh Bell walks. Brandon Drury to second. Jose Azocar to third. Brandon Dixon scores. Jake Cronenworth doubles to right field. Josh Bell to third. Brandon Drury scores. Jose Azocar scores. Wil Myers homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Josh Bell scores. Luis Campusano strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham pops out to shallow right field to Thairo Estrada.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY

