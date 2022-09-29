Read full article on original website
The hero pets of Mobile Manor teach resilience through Hurricane Ian
Anthony Lehman is a big man, but when Hurricane Ian started to scream up the Caloosahatchee River and chomp bites off his roof, he turned to his most trusted friend. "Let's go, Rocky!" he said. Lehman and the tabby cat he's raised from kittenhood jumped in his 2015 Mazda 6...
Central Florida floodwaters rising after Ian unleashed "unprecedented rainfall"
Days after Hurricane Ian swept through, central Florida communities are facing sewage concerns and rising floodwaters that the National Weather Service warns will persist "well into this week" — as rescue efforts continue across the state. Details: The city of Orlando urged residents on Sunday night to "limit water...
Thousands still without power in Lee and Sarasota counties after Ian
Across Florida, 621,230 utility customers — 5% of the state — were still without power early this morning, according to the state Public Service Commission. The big picture: Utility crews have restored electricity to 1.8 million accounts since Hurricane Ian hit five days ago, Florida Politics reports.
The hidden factor in Florida's property insurance crisis
After Hurricane Ian walloped Florida last week, headlines blared that the state's insurance industry could be crippled. Six Florida property insurance companies were declared insolvent this year, and others are canceling or not renewing policies. Between the lines: Experts tell Axios the major problem Florida's insurance companies are facing isn't weather. It's litigation. Florida has "one of the most generous attorney-fee mechanisms in the country," according to the Insurance Information Institute. That can sometimes result in policyholders' attorney fees costing insurers far more than the awards to homeowners, and it creates a "favorable litigation environment" overall, the institute reports.Florida accounts...
How Hurricane Ian caught so many off guard
Hurricane Ian was a nightmare of a storm to forecast, and experts say the tools meteorologists used to assess and communicate its likely path were part of the problem. Why it matters: With the death toll mounting, meteorologists, emergency managers and others are asking how they could have done a better job making clear the storm would devastate the Ft. Myers area — and what lessons they can learn for the next storm.
Hurricane Ian kills four in North Carolina
Hurricane Ian ravaged the coastal cities it passed through over the weekend. In North Carolina, the storm left hundreds of thousands without power and killed at least four people, leading President Joe Biden to approve an emergency declaration for the state, which will bring additional federal aid into North Carolina. Yes, but: North Carolina saw far less destruction than it has from other hurricanes that have ravaged the state in recent years. Details: More than 850,000 people across the Carolinas lost power over the weekend, Duke Energy said. Of the four deaths, three were in Johnston County.Two people died in...
Florida's path forward
As of yesterday evening, Hurricane Ian had killed at least 80 people in Florida and four in North Carolina. Nearly a million people remained without power last night in Florida, and rescue efforts have been ongoing in the southwestern part of the state. Plus, the Supreme Court’s new session.
Governor: North Carolina has "front-row seat" to impact of climate change
North Carolina has had a “front-row seat when it comes to the effects of climate change," Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said Sunday on "Meet the Press," in the aftermath of one of the strongest hurricanes to hit the U.S. Driving the news: The White House approved an emergency declaration...
White House declares state of emergency as Ian approaches North Carolina
The White House has approved a state of emergency for North Carolina as the remnants of Hurricane Ian approach the state on Saturday. The big picture: Ian, now considered a post-tropical cyclone, will continue to weaken, but heavy rain and gusty winds will still impact the Mid-Atlantic region and New England coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Biden to announce $60M for Puerto Rico flood protections
During his visit to Puerto Rico on Monday, President Biden will announce that the administration will provide $60 million to Puerto Rico to help the island shore up its protections against future storms. Driving the news: More than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona hit Puerto Rico, 122,130 customers are still...
How record heat and inflation impact Houston breweries
Texas' unseasonably hot summer, coupled with rising prices, has left some local craft breweries struggling to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. Why it matters: Local breweries are still regaining their financial footing after the pandemic shuttered taprooms and halted in-person events with draft beer. Zoom in: Houston-based Saint Arnold Brewing Co., one of the largest breweries in the state, has seen a decrease in grocery store sales since the pandemic high, but has seen a slight increase in bar, restaurant and venue sales. "It's still well below where it was in 2019. And I'm not sure how long or if...
Ohio food banks partnering with delivery companies
Food banks nationwide are increasingly relying on donated services from delivery companies like DoorDash and Amazon to get food to people who need it. Columbus is one of 18 cities set to receive support from DoorDash to bolster the company's Project DASH program, it recently announced. What's happening: DoorDash is...
Democrats, Whitmer run the airwaves in Michigan's race for governor
Michigan has the widest margin between Republican and Democratic ad spending of any state's gubernatorial race, according to data from the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is dominating the airwaves, as pro-Democrat ads aired 4,646 times from Sept. 5-18.Groups supporting challenger Tudor Dixon aired just 19 ads in that same time frame.Yes, but: The Michigan Republican Party just this week began its largest ad push of the election cycle, spending at least $100,000 on digital commercials hitting Whitmer as being "soft on crime," the Detroit News reports.Between the lines: The gap could widen even further before Election Day.Democratic groups...
Colorado COVID booster rollout off to a slow start
Demand for Omicron boosters in Colorado isn't taking off as health officials had initially hoped. Why it matters: With the onset of fall, local health experts are predicting a surge of COVID cases and say the boosters — which target one of the newest, most contagious strains of the virus — can provide extra protection from serious illness.
Scoop: Trump lawyer Eric Herschmann to represent Brett Favre
Eric Herschmann, a top White House lawyer to President Trump, confirms to Axios he is now lead counsel to NFL legend Brett Favre, who is embroiled in a welfare-funds scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Why it matters: The former Green Bay Packers quarterback is at the center of...
CEO of Utah-based Homie steps down at Silicon Slopes Summit
The CEO of Utah-based Homie stepped down Friday, citing an unstable real estate market. Johnny Hanna, who co-founded Homie (and previously Entrata), also announced layoffs at the real estate "disruptor." Driving the news: Hanna announced the move onstage at Silicon Slopes Summit, during a session advertised as a talk about...
Iowa governor's race 'solidly Republican'
Reproduced from Cook Political ReportExpect Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure to continue for another four years, according to an updated ranking from Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis.Driving the news: Iowa's November governor's race moved from "likely Republican" to "solidly Republican," in the report published Sept. 29. State of play: Unlike 2018, when Reynolds won a tight race against Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, there are few barriers in her way for a victory.As of July 2022, Reynolds had $5.2 million cash on hand — 10 times more than Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear's $503,315.Statewide, Democrats have lost 15% of their active voters since 2020 in comparison to Republicans' 5%.The big picture: Inflation continues to be at the top of voters' minds heading into the midterm election — key issues that could hurt Democrats at the polls as voters sour towards Biden's handling of the economy.
Arizona's ESA referendum failure sparks special session talk on K-12 spending
Some lawmakers are making a renewed push for a special session to head off a possible education funding crisis next year. Yes, and: The failure of an attempt to halt the expansion of Arizona's voucher-style program for K-12 schools could help clear the path. Context: The Arizona Constitution includes a...
Herschel Walker's son accuses father of lying about his past
The son of Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, accused his father of "lying" and "making a mockery" of his family after a report alleged Walker had paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: The abortion allegations and stunning series...
Heidi Ganahl wants to slash state budget to eliminate Colorado income tax
Republican candidate for governor Heidi Ganahl pledged to eliminate Colorado's income tax by slashing the state budget by billions of dollars each year and seeking more than $1 billion in new taxes. Why it matters: The details — offered Friday at a forum hosted by business group Colorado Concern —...
