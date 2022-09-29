Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Interview With the Vampire
On Sunday, the world was reintroduced to Anne Rice’s vampires. The AMC pilot of the reconstructed Interview With the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Sam Reid as Lestat, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy. (Also, Bailey Bass as Claudia, but she’s not going to show up for a few episodes.) In short, this pilot is an incredible testament to both Rice’s work and the reinvention of the series. Lush, provocative, gory, and seductive, “In the Throes of Increasing Wonder” gives you a little bit of everything, but only teases at what’s to come next, leaving you thirsty for more.
BBC Three’s ‘Wreck’: Second Season Of Horror Comedy In Development As Creator Talks Queer Identity & The Scarcity Of British Slasher Shows
EXCLUSIVE: Season two of Euston Films’ BBC Three horror comedy Wreck is in development prior to the first airing, as creator Ryan J. Brown opens up about portraying queer identity and a scarcity of British slasher. Newly-promoted Euston MD Noemi Spanos and Brown told Deadline they are busy developing the second season and Brown always planned the show to run for at least three. Meanwhile, the horror comedy is one of distributor Fremantle’s flagships being pushed to international buyers at Mipcom later this month. It launches on Saturday. The genre-bending show, a youth-skewing horror set on a cruise ship that has comic...
Gizmodo
Bruce Willis Is Not Selling His Face
Bruce Willis was back in headlines last week as news broke that the actor had seemingly sold the rights to his face to Deepcake, a Russian AI company specializing in deepfakes. Willis’ representatives, however, are contesting these reports. Willis and Deepcake previously collaborated on a 2021 Russian phone ad,...
Gizmodo
Black Adam's Theme Changes the Hierarchy of Power in Superhero Music
The existence of Warner Bros.’ Black Adam movie has, for the longest time, felt like it wouldn’t come to pass. But here we are, just a handful of weeks away from seeing Dwayne Johnson beat up (or team up with?) the Justice Society of America. Since there’s no real sense in putting out another trailer, Warner Bros.’ released the musical theme for its antihero earlier in the week, and it’s...actually kind of awesome?
RELATED PEOPLE
Gizmodo
Paramount's Smile Opens to Box Office Success
As it goes every year, the month of October is when horror movies shine. Such a slate for the month includes Halloween Ends and a re-release of Trick ‘r Treat, but first, we’re kicking things off with a Smile. And in terms of box office, Paramount’s newest film is already off to a pretty great start.
Comments / 0