Struthers, OH

Local prosecutors have case of Struthers officer-involved shooting

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) have turned over their case on t he officer-involved shooting in Struther s to local prosecutors.

James Sheets, 35, was killed following a pursuit by Struthers and Youngstown officers on April 1.

First News investigates officers covering body cameras

At the time, authorities said Sheets had raised a gun he had in the car with him, and several officers opened fire.

At this point, there’s no word as to when prosecutors will decide how to proceed with the case.

cleveland19.com

Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
CLEVELAND, OH
