Local prosecutors have case of Struthers officer-involved shooting

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) have turned over their case on t he officer-involved shooting in Struther s to local prosecutors.

James Sheets, 35, was killed following a pursuit by Struthers and Youngstown officers on April 1.

At the time, authorities said Sheets had raised a gun he had in the car with him, and several officers opened fire.

At this point, there’s no word as to when prosecutors will decide how to proceed with the case.

