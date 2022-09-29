Trees crash onto Indiantown home during Hurricane Ian

Strong overnight winds toppled a number of trees onto a house in Indiantown.

The man who lives there said he kept hearing the crackling sounds of trees and knew he had to go.

"I left last night because of the weather," Jose Quintero said.

But when Quintero returned to his Indiantown home, he found not just one tree, but multiple trees fell on his house. There's a big hole from his kitchen all the way to the other side of the place.

Quintero said Wednesday night the wind was so bad, the cars on the street began to shake. He got nervous and high-tailed it over to his mom's house.

"Just in case the tree fell on the house, and that's what happened," Quintero said.

The house belongs to Quintero's mom, and it's the only house on the block that was damaged. She said she feels lucky she has folks willing to help cut the trees up.

"I knew it was going to fall because it was a strong hurricane. But it just surprised me. We've been through a lot, but nothing has ever hit my house like that," Felicia Molina said.

So what is Quintero going to do now?

"Go to my mama's house," Quintero said.