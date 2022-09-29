Read full article on original website
wmfe.org
In East Central Florida, Hurricane Ian’s rain fell heaviest on Volusia County
Ponce Inlet in Volusia County received 21 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian, according to data from the National Weather Service. That’s the most among the locations reported in East Central Florida between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Friday. Fire Chief Dan Scales is not surprised Ponce Inlet...
wmfe.org
Hurricane Ian’s death toll now stands at 48
The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to at least 44 in Florida, according to the state’s Medical Examiners Commission. Thirty of the victims died in Lee County, the southwestern Florida county that is home to some of the storm’s hardest-hit areas, including Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island. Most of those killed in the storm died from drowning, the board said.
wmfe.org
“How do you fight water?” One Volusia neighborhood cleans up after historic flooding
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One neighborhood in Volusia County is cleaning up after flood waters from Hurricane Ian rose into homes after record-breaking rainfall drenched the region. A generator runs behind Mellisa Kipp’s South Daytona home, powering dehumidifiers and fans. Most of her furniture is at the curb —...
“We’ve Never Seen a Flooding Event Like This”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit Florida, has been ripping through the state, leaving behind millions of dollars worth of damage and reports of fatalities. Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency briefed President Joe Biden on the storm’s impact.
wmfe.org
Volusia is added to Florida counties eligible for individual FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian
FEMA on Saturday added Volusia to the Florida counties approved for individual assistance through its disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian. Seventeen Florida counties have been approved for that federal help, which a FEMA news release says includes “temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.” In Central Florida so far, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and, now, Volusia are on the list.
wmfe.org
Orange County public schools reopen Tuesday, except Riverdale Elementary
Students at Orlando’s Riverdale Elementary School will not be returning to classes Tuesday like the rest of Orange County’s public school students. They will be going to a new temporary home at East River High starting Thursday instead, after Riverdale was flooded by waters from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent...
wmfe.org
Evacuations issued in Osceola County as flood waters continue to rise
Osceola county continues to see historic levels of flooding days after Hurricane Ian moved through the region, and those waters are expected to continue to rise in some areas for the next four days. Shingle Creek, portions of Buenaventura Lakes, Pebble, Point and other low-lying and flood-prones areas like parts...
wmfe.org
Osceola sheriff says National Guard is taking over rescues as waters from Hurricane Ian continue to rise
Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced Saturday that all rescue operations have been turned over the Florida National Guard. Sheriff’s deputies are assisting the National Guard, according to a news release. On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office, Osceola County Fire Rescue, the National Guard, and other law enforcement agencies rescued...
wdwmagic.com
The City of Kissimmee, home to many Disney Cast Members, imposes a mandatory curfew following flooding from Hurricane Ian
In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm to 6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew. Kissimmee is located very close to Walt Disney World and is home to many Cast Members...
wmfe.org
Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
