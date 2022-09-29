ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wmfe.org

Hurricane Ian’s death toll now stands at 48

The death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to at least 44 in Florida, according to the state’s Medical Examiners Commission. Thirty of the victims died in Lee County, the southwestern Florida county that is home to some of the storm’s hardest-hit areas, including Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island. Most of those killed in the storm died from drowning, the board said.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

“We’ve Never Seen a Flooding Event Like This”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit Florida, has been ripping through the state, leaving behind millions of dollars worth of damage and reports of fatalities. Today, the Federal Emergency Management Agency briefed President Joe Biden on the storm’s impact.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eatonville, FL
Society
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Eatonville, FL
wmfe.org

Volusia is added to Florida counties eligible for individual FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian

FEMA on Saturday added Volusia to the Florida counties approved for individual assistance through its disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian. Seventeen Florida counties have been approved for that federal help, which a FEMA news release says includes “temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.” In Central Florida so far, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole and, now, Volusia are on the list.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Evacuations issued in Osceola County as flood waters continue to rise

Osceola county continues to see historic levels of flooding days after Hurricane Ian moved through the region, and those waters are expected to continue to rise in some areas for the next four days. Shingle Creek, portions of Buenaventura Lakes, Pebble, Point and other low-lying and flood-prones areas like parts...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#Central Florida#Hurricane Ian#Florida Rising
wmfe.org

Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy