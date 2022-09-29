Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County house a total loss after fire
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Roanoke County early Monday. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. October 3 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. Crews found a one-story brick home with smoke and fire in the roof.
WSLS
Stratford Village Apartments residents frustrated with lack of assistance after fire
ROANOKE, Va. – Two weeks after a deadly fire, residents at Stratford Village Apartments are fed up. “It’s frustrating because she has all her stuff there. Everything she has is there at the apartment,” said Missy Spradlin, whose mother lives in one of the units. Despite being...
WSLS
Crews working to restore power in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers. As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.
WDBJ7.com
Southside crews work to clear debris and restore power after hurricane Ian remnants
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews in Danville are continuing to restore power and clean up debris from the remnants of Hurricane Ian over the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Ian caused many downed power lines and fallen trees over the weekend in the Southside area. The Danville Public Works crew...
WDBJ7.com
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd. 19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a...
WBTM
Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County
The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect identified in case of stolen off-road vehicle, guns in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Vicent Crews, 29 of Nathalie, is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Larceny of a firearm after a Can-Am off-road vehicle, multiple guns and other items were stolen along Red House Road near the Campbell/Charlotte County line on September 7, 2022. The...
wfirnews.com
Hit and run in Franklin County
One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook Sunday morning. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, a call reporting a possible hit-and-run came in at around 6:50 a.m. The driver was located shortly after but was not in custody as of this afternoon, according to WDBJ-7.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash lands driver in hospital
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County. Bedford emergency officials report the call came in around 3:21 p.m. for the report of an entrapment located near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. Officials say when...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
WSLS
One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County. It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the...
WSLS
Local emergency crews prepare for Hurricane Ian’s impact in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – From the New River Valley to the Roanoke Valley and beyond, emergency crews are preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ian here at home. The Virginia National Guard is staging 60 soldiers and airmen at locations across Virginia, including Abingdon, Roanoke, Richmond and Virginia Beach. The...
Danville first responders on standby for hurricane Ian’s remnants
DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies as Hurricane Ian’s remnants make their into our area. Experts from the Danville Life Saving Crew recommend taking extra precautions to stay safe–emphasizing that the best thing to do to keep you and your family safe is to stay home. […]
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
wfxrtv.com
Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
WDBJ7.com
7@four: Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive getting underway
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program is gearing up for this year, with a big need: a warehouse to conduct distribution. Sergeant Christopher Gama and Corporal Jordan Gibson stopped by WDBJ7 to talk about this year’s program.
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin unveils energy plan during visit to Lynchburg
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his energy plan Monday morning, touting an “all-of-the-above” approach, that includes fossil fuels, renewables and a major nod to nuclear power. Youngkin unveiled his proposal during an event in Lynchburg at Delta Star Incorporated, a company that manufactures...
wfirnews.com
Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys
As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
WSLS
City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive
ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
