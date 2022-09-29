ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsylvania County, VA

WDBJ7.com

Roanoke County house a total loss after fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries have been reported after a house fire in Roanoke County early Monday. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded at 8:36 a.m. October 3 to the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. Crews found a one-story brick home with smoke and fire in the roof.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crews working to restore power in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews in Danville were able to restore service overnight to about 1,000 customers. As of 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, the city has 1,984 customers without power due to the remnants of Hurricane Ian. The largest concentration of outages is in the Golf Club Road and Hunting Hills area, where there about 500 customers without power.
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County

The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Hit and run in Franklin County

One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road in Penhook Sunday morning. According to the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office, a call reporting a possible hit-and-run came in at around 6:50 a.m. The driver was located shortly after but was not in custody as of this afternoon, according to WDBJ-7.
PENHOOK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. crash lands driver in hospital

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County. Bedford emergency officials report the call came in around 3:21 p.m. for the report of an entrapment located near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. Officials say when...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

One person sent to hospital after Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – One person is recovering after a crash in Bedford County. It happened Saturday around 3:21 p.m. near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. The Bedford Fire Department posted on Facebook about the crashing, saying it was the department’s seventh call of the...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville first responders on standby for hurricane Ian’s remnants

DANVILLE, Va (WFXR) — First responders in Danville are on standby in case of emergencies as Hurricane Ian’s remnants make their into our area. Experts from the Danville Life Saving Crew recommend taking extra precautions to stay safe–emphasizing that the best thing to do to keep you and your family safe is to stay home. […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fallen tree causes fatal crash in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred during the storm last night. VSP says the crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Road in Campbell County. Troopers say a 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on the road when a tree fell across it causing the car to run off the road. The adult male driver passed away at the scene.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four: Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive getting underway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Marine Corps Toys for Tots program is gearing up for this year, with a big need: a warehouse to conduct distribution. Sergeant Christopher Gama and Corporal Jordan Gibson stopped by WDBJ7 to talk about this year’s program.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin unveils energy plan during visit to Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his energy plan Monday morning, touting an “all-of-the-above” approach, that includes fossil fuels, renewables and a major nod to nuclear power. Youngkin unveiled his proposal during an event in Lynchburg at Delta Star Incorporated, a company that manufactures...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Rain from Ian leads to power outages in Roanoke and New River Valleys

As expected, heavy rain and gusty winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian caused damage in parts of Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area late Friday night, which left more than 29,000 customers without electric service. Outages. Most outages are in the company’s Virginia service territory in areas east of...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

City of Roanoke prepares for Ian’s remnants, closes Wiley Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke is preparing for Ian’s remnants. On Friday afternoon, the City of Roanoke Transportation and the City of Roanoke announced that Wiley Drive will be closed until further notice. They said that the closure is due to forecasted weather. Wiley Drive runs...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
PENHOOK, VA

