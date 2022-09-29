There's no doubt that Massachusetts has some strange laws and plenty of them. For example, we have covered some of the strangest laws the Bay State has to offer. However, many of these laws are no longer really active. For example, is somebody really going to be arrested or fined for snoring in their own home if the windows aren't closed or locked? Yeah, that is actually a Massachusetts law, albeit a strange one. You can read more about this Massachusetts head-scratching law by going here.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO