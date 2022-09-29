Layoffs are in the air in San Francisco. What's happening: Local tech companies — big and small — have announced staff reductions in recent weeks amid an uncertain economic landscape.Twilio and DocuSign, both publicly traded companies with around 7,500 employees each, said in September they'd let go of roughly 10% of their respective staffs to prioritize profitability.Divvy Homes, a real estate startup, laid off 40 employees (about 12% of its workforce) last Tuesday in response to rising mortgage interest rates.Tech giants are looking to make cuts, as well. Citing the unstable economy, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a hiring...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO