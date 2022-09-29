Read full article on original website
Inside Sam Bankman-Fried's flirtation with Elon Musk and Twitter
Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried backed off helping Elon Musk acquire Twitter, after a phone call with the Tesla and SpaceX founder, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The call, previously unreported, is a missing link to last week's court filing, in which Musk's text messages suggested that he had brushed off Bankman-Fried's interest.
This year's venture-fueled layoffs
A (second) round of layoffs last month at buy now, pay later company Klarna is the latest in a seemingly endless string of tech sector pink slips issued this year. But while companies have blamed the market and potential recession talk, this narrative obscures that many zealously overhired during the pandemic’s boom, without regard for the consequences.
Intel's MobileEye preps year's largest IPO
MobileEye, an Israeli maker of computer vision products for driver assistance and self-driving, filed for an IPO on the Nasdaq. Why it matters: This could be the year's largest IPO, topping Corebridge and TPG, with Renaissance Capital estimating up to $2.5 billion in proceeds. Details: MobileEye first went public in...
Credit Suisse investors spooked by latest concerns
Shares of Credit Suisse, one of the top wealth management firms in the world, barely recovered its losses today after falling to a record low. Driving the news: Senior executives including CEO Ulrich Körner have spent the past few days trying to reassure clients, investors and employees of the bank's financial health, FT reported. The efforts haven't done much to change investor confidence.
Mergers fees are the only antitrust common ground
There have been years of big talk from Washington about tamping down on mergers that stifle market competition. Now, a bill that’s actually likely to reach the president’s desk is focused on the only thing everyone could agree on: upping regulatory merger fees (and funding for regulators). Why...
Elon Musk's Case Against Twitter Deal Could Be Strengthened As 2nd Whistleblower To Testify: Report
As Elon Musk faces Twitter Inc. TWTR in court over his $44-billion acquisition bid, a report about a second whistleblower is coming into the picture. What Happened: After Peiter Zatko, a second Twitter whistleblower may testify when the case comes up for trial in about two weeks, the New York Post said in a report, citing sources.
Pandemic puts new momentum behind 4-day workweek
More companies are testing shorter workweeks, as employers grapple with widespread worker burnout amid the tight labor market. Why it matters: While four-day workweeks are nowhere close to becoming the norm, the pandemic has put new momentum behind the idea. Driving the news: Starting today, 28 more companies in the...
CEO of Utah-based Homie steps down at Silicon Slopes Summit
The CEO of Utah-based Homie stepped down Friday, citing an unstable real estate market. Johnny Hanna, who co-founded Homie (and previously Entrata), also announced layoffs at the real estate "disruptor." Driving the news: Hanna announced the move onstage at Silicon Slopes Summit, during a session advertised as a talk about...
How Twitter serves as the town hall of crypto
Twitter is different for crypto than it is for other areas of interest. To a certain extent, the discussion of the industry on Twitter isn't about the industry — it is the industry. Why it matters: Twitter is (for now) indispensable to following blockchain technology. What might look to...
Layoffs afloat in San Francisco
Layoffs are in the air in San Francisco. What's happening: Local tech companies — big and small — have announced staff reductions in recent weeks amid an uncertain economic landscape.Twilio and DocuSign, both publicly traded companies with around 7,500 employees each, said in September they'd let go of roughly 10% of their respective staffs to prioritize profitability.Divvy Homes, a real estate startup, laid off 40 employees (about 12% of its workforce) last Tuesday in response to rising mortgage interest rates.Tech giants are looking to make cuts, as well. Citing the unstable economy, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a hiring...
