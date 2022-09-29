ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Kids Posting On Social Media Is Like Getting A Face Tattoo

There’s no question that the internet and social media can be a dangerous place for kids with no preparation or guidance. While some may find it unrealistic to keep kids off social media until a certain age, some parents believe it’s possible. Take Sarah Michelle Gellar, for example. She explained that she keeps her kids from posting on social media, but occasionally allows her kids, 13-year-old Charlotte and 10-year-old Rocky, to browse on her phone.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hayden Panettiere Gets Heartbreakingly Candid About Addiction And Motherhood In New Interview

Hayden Panettiere has historically kept her private life just that — private — since she ducked out of the spotlight in 2018. In a soul-bearing episode of Red Table Talk, the Nashville star shared her struggles with addiction as a rising star on Heroes, how she experienced “pretty obvious” postpartum depression without guidance or support from her physicians or family, and her painful story of unexpectedly relinquishing custody of her 7-year-old daughter Kaya to her ex in Ukraine.
CELEBRITIES
​Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed To Her Son's NICU Stay

Meghan Trainor is a mom first and a celebrity second, and she’s shutting down anyone who insinuates that she doesn’t protect her kids, even if they’re medical professionals. The “All About The Bass” singer recently sat down for an interview with Romper, and dished some seriously disturbing deets about her son’s birth: that nurses questioned her use of antidepressants during pregnancy and implied it was a factor in his NICU stay.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Seeing My Kids For Only Half The Week Sucks… Mostly

As a recently divorced mom, there are a lot of expectations that go into our few days together. I feel giddy when they arrive, feel happy throughout and sadness when it’s over... so it’s not unlike Christmas, really. This is my life as a single mom sharing 50/50 custody with their father week after week. It’s Christmas Eve on repeat with some big, sad, and heavy moments.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Harry Styles' Mom Is Responding To 'Don't Worry Darling' Bullies

Harry Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, has something to say to the slew of trolls leaving comments on her Instagram: GTFO. The former landlady from Redditch, England, posted a message to Styles’ haters on her Instagram Story after receiving negative comments on her on social media about her son’s new (and controversial) film — Don’t Worry Darling.
CELEBRITIES
Did Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Accidentally Reveal Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name?

Did True Thompson accidentally reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy? Fans dissecting the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians think so. The Season 2 premiere primarily focused on Khloé Kardashian as she navigated through the chaos of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal all while preparing herself for a second child. At the end of the episode, fans got to see Khloé welcome her second child via surrogate, during which she FaceTimes her 4-year-old daughter True to introduce her to her new baby brother.
CELEBRITIES
From The Confessional: The Truth About Your Parents

You see the flowery tributes from friends, acquaintances, and influencers on social media every Mother’s Day and Father’s Day: posts about the world’s best moms and dads, singing the praises of the previous generation. It’s far less common to read an uncensored critique of that same generation, even though you may hear it behind closed doors from people you’re really close to. So without futher ado, here are 15 confessions about people’s own parents and families — most of which are pretty brutal, but as I said... there’s a reason you’re not reading them on Facebook!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kelsea Ballerini says decision to end her marriage to Morgan Evans was ‘rough’

Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about pulling the plug on her marriage to Morgan Evans, calling the decision “rough.” As previously reported, Page Six confirmed in August that Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans after nearly five years of marriage. While promoting her new album, “Subject to Change,” the 29-year-old singer told CBS Mornings that her decision to get divorced didn’t happen overnight. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the “Half of my Hometown” hitmaker said. “There’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. A big part of that...
CELEBRITIES
Gwyneth Paltrow Compares College Drop Off To Childbirth

Giving birth is a life-altering moment. You’ve brought new life into the world, and are now forever changed by the emotional, and painful, throes of labor and delivery. It’s truly what they call an out-of-body experience. And for Gwyneth Paltrow, only one thing comes close to that feeling: sending your child off to college.
EDUCATION
