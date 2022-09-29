Read full article on original website
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says Kids Posting On Social Media Is Like Getting A Face Tattoo
There’s no question that the internet and social media can be a dangerous place for kids with no preparation or guidance. While some may find it unrealistic to keep kids off social media until a certain age, some parents believe it’s possible. Take Sarah Michelle Gellar, for example. She explained that she keeps her kids from posting on social media, but occasionally allows her kids, 13-year-old Charlotte and 10-year-old Rocky, to browse on her phone.
Charlize Theron's Kids Are More Impressed By Her Pasta Than Her Fame
Charlize Theron is a movie star, and her daughters sort of understand that fact. But, to be honest, they’re way more interested in her culinary skills than her international level of fame — and she’s more than OK with that. In a new profile with Harper’s BAZAAR,...
Ashley Graham Is Trying To Enjoy The “Madness” Of Three Babies Under Three
Ashley Graham has never been more tired... or more thankful. With three children under three years old, the model is trying to stay focused on soaking up this current stage of motherhood — despite the chaos all around her. "It's been a lot. I'm taking a lot of Chinese...
Scarlett Johansson Is Sharing Why Her Son Cosmo's Name Is So Special
Scarlett Johansson is a proud mom of two, and she’s finally opening up about the story behind her 13-month-old son’s name, Cosmo. She recently stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Kelly started the conversation by asking how she and her husband, Colin Jost, chose their son’s name.
Kelly Osbourne Will Not Breastfeed Her First-Born, Even As Family & Friends Shame Her
Kelly Osbourne is not about to be mom-shamed for her choice not to breastfeed. The singer and TV personality announced that she was expecting her first child back in May, and during a powerful episode of Red Table Talk, Osbourne talked about how she has already decided not to breastfeed her child in order to stay on her current medication.
Father Asks If He’s Wrong To Give His Bio Kids & Step Kid Equal Inheritances
Being part of a blended family is no easy feat, even after the kids are all grown up. A father with two adult biological children and a 12-year-old stepson took to Reddit to see if he was in the wrong for deciding that he wanted to grant equal inheritances to all three children once he has passed.
Kanye West’s Business Advice To North: ‘Never Let Anyone Take Anything From You.’
Last week, ABC News dropped an in-depth interview with Ye, aka Kanye West, and covered everything from the rapper’s longterm goals to the future of his four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, whom he shares with ex Kim Kardashian. The two have had a tumultuous separation, to put...
Hayden Panettiere Gets Heartbreakingly Candid About Addiction And Motherhood In New Interview
Hayden Panettiere has historically kept her private life just that — private — since she ducked out of the spotlight in 2018. In a soul-bearing episode of Red Table Talk, the Nashville star shared her struggles with addiction as a rising star on Heroes, how she experienced “pretty obvious” postpartum depression without guidance or support from her physicians or family, and her painful story of unexpectedly relinquishing custody of her 7-year-old daughter Kaya to her ex in Ukraine.
Meghan Trainor Says Nurses Implied Her Antidepressants Contributed To Her Son's NICU Stay
Meghan Trainor is a mom first and a celebrity second, and she’s shutting down anyone who insinuates that she doesn’t protect her kids, even if they’re medical professionals. The “All About The Bass” singer recently sat down for an interview with Romper, and dished some seriously disturbing deets about her son’s birth: that nurses questioned her use of antidepressants during pregnancy and implied it was a factor in his NICU stay.
Seeing My Kids For Only Half The Week Sucks… Mostly
As a recently divorced mom, there are a lot of expectations that go into our few days together. I feel giddy when they arrive, feel happy throughout and sadness when it’s over... so it’s not unlike Christmas, really. This is my life as a single mom sharing 50/50 custody with their father week after week. It’s Christmas Eve on repeat with some big, sad, and heavy moments.
Witness Pure Love At Its Finest As Boy Meets His Baby Brother For The First Time
You never know how a child will react when introducing them to a new sibling. Some are overcome with joy while others could care less about their baby brother or sister. Well, you might want to get some tissues ready for this particular meet-and-greet because, whew, it’s emotional. In...
Harry Styles' Mom Is Responding To 'Don't Worry Darling' Bullies
Harry Styles’ mom, Anne Twist, has something to say to the slew of trolls leaving comments on her Instagram: GTFO. The former landlady from Redditch, England, posted a message to Styles’ haters on her Instagram Story after receiving negative comments on her on social media about her son’s new (and controversial) film — Don’t Worry Darling.
Did Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter True Accidentally Reveal Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s Name?
Did True Thompson accidentally reveal the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s baby boy? Fans dissecting the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians think so. The Season 2 premiere primarily focused on Khloé Kardashian as she navigated through the chaos of Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal all while preparing herself for a second child. At the end of the episode, fans got to see Khloé welcome her second child via surrogate, during which she FaceTimes her 4-year-old daughter True to introduce her to her new baby brother.
A Documentary About The Dark Side Of ‘Barney And Friends’ Is Coming To Ruin Our Childhood
While many nostalgic pastimes and trends from the 90s have been exposed or ruined in various ways (sorry, Abercrombie and Victoria's Secret), Barney, the extremely innocent and derpy dinosaur, has held strong. At least until now. Peacock will be premiering a two-part docuseries on October 12th not only follows the...
From The Confessional: The Truth About Your Parents
You see the flowery tributes from friends, acquaintances, and influencers on social media every Mother’s Day and Father’s Day: posts about the world’s best moms and dads, singing the praises of the previous generation. It’s far less common to read an uncensored critique of that same generation, even though you may hear it behind closed doors from people you’re really close to. So without futher ado, here are 15 confessions about people’s own parents and families — most of which are pretty brutal, but as I said... there’s a reason you’re not reading them on Facebook!
Kelsea Ballerini says decision to end her marriage to Morgan Evans was ‘rough’
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about pulling the plug on her marriage to Morgan Evans, calling the decision “rough.” As previously reported, Page Six confirmed in August that Ballerini filed for divorce from Evans after nearly five years of marriage. While promoting her new album, “Subject to Change,” the 29-year-old singer told CBS Mornings that her decision to get divorced didn’t happen overnight. “I think when there’s a big life decision like that, it’s not a sudden one,” the “Half of my Hometown” hitmaker said. “There’s a lot that happens before that becomes public. So, I’m on my, like, active healing journey. A big part of that...
Gwyneth Paltrow Compares College Drop Off To Childbirth
Giving birth is a life-altering moment. You’ve brought new life into the world, and are now forever changed by the emotional, and painful, throes of labor and delivery. It’s truly what they call an out-of-body experience. And for Gwyneth Paltrow, only one thing comes close to that feeling: sending your child off to college.
Peter Facinelli Says Having A Baby Boy Is “Interesting” After Raising 3 Daughters
Peter Facinelli wants the world to know that he’s excited to finally be a boy dad! The Twilight actor shared the special news that he and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison are beyond thrilled with their new bundle of joy. Facinelli, 48, already shares three daughters with ex-wife, Jennie...
13 Married People Who Tried To Make Their Spouses Mad, Which Would Have Worked If They Weren't So Damn Funny
These spouses went all the way in.
James Corden And The Kardashians Spoof 'Game Of Thrones' Spinoff In Funny Video
Unless you’ve been living under an iron throne, you’re aware that HBO recently released a prequel to its hit series Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon. And you may also be aware of the fact that the Kardashians are back on TV with a Hulu docuseries, now in its second season.
