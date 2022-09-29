Police chase ends in Vanderburgh County cornfield

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police say a man is in custody on Thursday after a car chase ended in a cornfield near Waterworks and Weinbach.

An Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a man for speeding around 1 p.m. on Vann Avenue, but police say the man sped away. Police terminated the pursuit, but say they later found the man and the car in a field on Weinbach.

Police say the man attempted to drive away, but his car was on fire, so he got out and ran a short distance before he was arrested. A farmer working in the field cut a fire break between the car and the rest of the cornfield to keep the fire from spreading.

Police have identified the man arrested as Zachary Aaron Brown, 29, of Evansville. In addition to charges of resisting law enforcement, police say Brown was also charged with criminal confinement after they learned a female was in the car, and he refused to let her get out.

(Courtesy: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)

